6700k paired with 3080 (bottleneck?)

Hello everyone,

I usually upgrade my gpu every other generation. I currently have a 6700k (overclocked 4.6) with a gtx 1080 and plan to game on my 4K tv (120 hz, g-sync) via hdmi 2.1. Do you think a gtx 3080 would be bottlenecked due to my older sky lake cpu at 4K resolution. My current specs are:

i7 6700k at oc’d 4.6 mhz
1080 gtx
16 GB Ram DDR4 3000
Asus Hero Mobo (pci express 3.0)
750 watt psu

I would prefer to keep the rest of my pc and replace just the gpu unless bottlenecks are inevitable. Thanks in advance.
 
