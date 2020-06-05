6700k Itching to upgrade (I'm using a 2080Ti@1440p and do some 4k video editing) - 3900x or keep on rocking my 6700k?

My 6700k only does 4.4Ghz so that's my base on what I'm looking to improve from (I feel like I've been using this CPU forever, definitely my longest lasting CPU)

I game mainly at 1440p and like to crank on the eye candy as high as possible on a 144Hz G-Sync monitor but sometimes play on my 4K HDR 60Hz TV using a ROG RTX 2080Ti - I will never play or worry about 1080p again so if the only difference would be at 1080p with graphics turned down I'll definitely skip upgrading



I'm considering AMD because the Intel K series is sold out everywhere I shop.



I also do 4k video editing on Movie Studio Platinum (Thinking about upgrading to Vegas Pro) - But gaming is 1rst priority and what's more important to see a boost in - the rest would be icing on the cake



Motherboard I'm looking at is the ASUS X570 TUF Gaming Plus (WI-FI) AMD AM4 ATX Motherboard - is this a good choice?



I haven't used AMD since the Athlon64 so I really don't know what's more important with ram on these new AMDs - MHz or Latency? Would it be best to get the fastest Mhz ram (like say DDR 4400) and run it at a lower speed (DDR 3600) but at tighter memory timings? Recommend me some ram, preferably something that Microcenter carries in stock so that I could pick it up this weekend.