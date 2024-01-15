6600 xt performing like old rx 580

dorito241

Jan 14, 2024
hello all, I had recently upgraded my graphics card to an rx 6600 xt 8gb from an rx 580 4gb and for some reason the card holds itself back. I really cannot get it over 70% usage in an array of games especially in GTA V which is the reason I bought this card in the first place since I play it a lot and in some areas of the map in online I literally get like 900mhz core clocks which is so low for my card even if I have max settings on. I have seen reviews of this card and people hold an easy 100+ fps (for GTA) while I'm at a steady 40-50 fps and drop to 30 occasionally. This performance is honestly no different from my old card and it might even be worse. I tried updating bios, turning on rebar, SAM, tweaking ingame settings, reinstalling games, and ddu in safe mode to re-download drivers in case of bug, all to know avail. I'm honestly stuck and I'm not sure what to do at this point. I don't think I'm cpu bottlenecked because I monitored all cores on my cpu and not one was over 70% which means both my cpu and gpu could be working harder but they don't (EVEN WITH MAX SETTINGS).

it's almost as if the hardware of my new 6600 xt is operating based on the software of my old rx 580, almost as if the ghost of my rx 580 still roamed my pc and screws with my 6600 xt. (did ddu in safemode 3 times btw)


specs:
asrock b450m/ac
16gb ram 2133mhz, xmp on = 3000mhz but still shows 2133 in task manager?
ryzen 7 2700x
6600xt 8gb (phantom gaming d)
144hz monitor (display port cable)
600w 80+gold psu
1705292127798.png
1705292183455.png
 
Are all the power cables plugged in? If so recheck and make sure they are fully seated in the GPU.
Does your case have full and proper air flow? If she is hot it will throttle down.
Is your CPU performing properly? Fan speed goes up and the heat-sink fully clean of dust.
 
funkydmunky said:
Are all the power cables plugged in? If so recheck and make sure they are fully seated in the GPU.
Does your case have full and proper air flow? If she is hot it will throttle down.
Is your CPU performing properly? Fan speed goes up and the heat-sink fully clean of dust.
psu isnt modular so i cant check that end but i made sure i pushed in the power cable fully and my gpu never reaches over 60c so i dont think it thermal throttles, also cleaned out pci port, thats fully seated i heard the click when i put it in. checking cpu rn
 
dorito241 said:
psu isnt modular so i cant check that end but i made sure i pushed in the power cable fully and my gpu never reaches over 60c so i dont think it thermal throttles, also cleaned out pci port, thats fully seated i heard the click when i put it in.
I would then do a DDU, safe mode reinstall driver update.
If that fails can you load up Afterburner or some such and actually see what speeds the core and ram are actually hitting?
 
Maybe it's MSI Afterburner and Rivatuner that's causing the issue. Uninstall them and try using the built-in Adrenalin overlay (CTRL+SHIFT+O).
 
SPARTAN VI said:
Maybe it's MSI Afterburner and Rivatuner that's causing the issue. Uninstall them and try using the built-in Adrenalin overlay (CTRL+SHIFT+O).
1705299966942.png
didnt work but i will note that i am in windowed mode in this screenshot but in fullscreen i get about 1500mhz avg (gpu clock) which is still pitiful for a 6600xt
 
dorito241 said:
what do you mean hitting clocks? the gpu clocks are in the screenshots. are you asking me if they max out?
What do U think?
1. I don't know your clocks. (U do the work, not me)
Ya I am asking if they MAX OUT. Run a GPU benchmark and tell us the numbers ya?
 
funkydmunky said:
What do U think?
1. I don't know your clocks. (U do the work, not me)
Ya I am asking if they MAX OUT. Run a GPU benchmark and tell us the numbers ya?
yes they do, 2700 mhz gpu clock, 2000mhz memory clock, power draw = 100w max which is odd because the tdp is like 130 or something, and reached max temp of 52 c. and i used the amd stress test tool since i dont have 3d mark or whatever its called
 
dorito241 said:
yes they do, 2700 mhz gpu clock, 2000mhz memory clock, power draw = 100w max which is odd because the tdp is like 130 or something, and reached max temp of 52 c. and i used the amd stress test tool since i dont have 3d mark or whatever its called
Then your bottleneck is NOT your GPU.
Although it shouldn't be lower then you 580.
 
Have you tried setting the minimum clock in Adrenaline control panel? I'd try setting it to ~2000 something Mhz. Boost for this card seems to be like ~2500Mhz.? Maybe try going 2400Mhz min and 2500 max.
 
horse said:
Have you tried setting the minimum clock in Adrenaline control panel? I'd try setting it to ~2000 something Mhz. Boost for this card seems to be like ~2500Mhz.? Maybe try going 2400Mhz min and 2500 max.
tried this already ^, it does max out my clocks but doesn't affect my performance at all because my gpu is still only pulling ~40-60w which is half of what it should be doing
 
Tactlesss said:
What about the power management settings in Windows? Before messing with over clocking just yet
my power plan in windows is on high performance right now and always has been (there is no higher option like ultimate power, etc.). However there is an option for AMD balanced power but that doesn't do anything.
 
dorito241 said:
power plan in windows is on high performance
as per amd, it should be on balanced.

if the gpu doesnt have an power indicator light(s), double check the power connector. people have had the psu side pins push in so they arent making proper contact and the gpu doesnt get the correct power. make sure rivatuner and amds frame limiters are off. maybe try resetting the bios. and if you still havent, run ddu in safe mode twice and then install new drivers.
as for gtav itself, have you tried recreating the config/settings file?
 
pendragon1 said:
as per amd, it should be on balanced.

if the gpu doesnt have an power indicator light(s), double check the power connector. people have had the psu side pins push in so they arent making proper contact and the gpu doesnt get the correct power. make sure rivatuner and amds frame limiters are off. maybe try resetting the bios. and if you still havent, run ddu in safe mode twice and then install new drivers.
as for gtav itself, have you tried recreating the config/settings file?
so i tried clearing cmos which is basically resetting bios and i am getting somewhere, my game is more steady now at around 60-70fps with max settings on gta which is good, im gonna try turning on SAM and rebar again to see if that helps.
 
dorito241 said:
so i tried clearing cmos which is basically resetting bios and i am getting somewhere, my game is more steady now at around 60-70fps with max settings on gta which is good, im gonna try turning on SAM and rebar again to see if that helps.
try the gta file thing too. just rename the original and let it redetect and config itself. also might want to try clearing the shader cache
 
pendragon1 said:
try the gta file thing too. just rename the original and let it redetect and config itself. also might want to try clearing the shader cache
i cant find the file, do you know the name of it? and by the way im back to square one, i turned on rebar and above 4g decoding for sam, loaded up gta and im now back to the 30-40 fps range. cleared cmos again and that did nothing
 
dorito241 said:
i cant find the file, do you know the name of it? and by the way im back to square one, i turned on rebar and above 4g decoding for sam, loaded up gta and im now back to the 30-40 fps range. cleared cmos again and that did nothing
shitty.
1705345089716.png


got access to another system to test it in?
 
pendragon1 said:
shitty.
View attachment 627359

got access to another system to test it in?
changed the file and literally nothing changed but i did clear the c mos AGAIN for the 3rd time with the graphics card out and that actually did help, im not sure why when i clear the c mos and the graphics card is connected it doesnt do anything? i dont know this is all weird, now at around 60 fps steady with max graphics. however gpu is still acting weird with low clocks, 60-70% usage, and low power.
 
Are you using some sort of PCIe riser? I know my B450 and B550 motherboards had issues with auto-selected PCIe generation with my Phanteks riser cable, and I had to manually set that in the BIOS/UEFI. Wondering if that CMOS reset is doing something to that PCIe gen setting.
 
SPARTAN VI said:
Are you using some sort of PCIe riser? I know my B450 and B550 motherboards had issues with auto-selected PCIe generation with my Phanteks riser cable, and I had to manually set that in the BIOS/UEFI. Wondering if that CMOS reset is doing something to that PCIe gen setting.
nope, no riser
 
Do you notice any difference when you run a clean boot. Clean boot helped me narrow down the culprit when I was having stability issues after upgrading from an Asus RTX 3060 Ti to ASRock RX 6900 XT due to the Asus software (GPU Tweak and Aura) freaking out.
 
SPARTAN VI said:
Do you notice any difference when you run a clean boot. Clean boot helped me narrow down the culprit when I was having stability issues after upgrading from an Asus RTX 3060 Ti to ASRock RX 6900 XT due to the Asus software (GPU Tweak and Aura) freaking out.
nope again :( tried this and gpu still acting up, here are my clocks and stuff if u wanna see, this is on max settings 1080p
1705352826720.png
 
