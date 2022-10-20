6600 vs 2060 vs rx 580

My Rx 480 has just lost health. After 6 years, it started to get a greenish, pixelized image in games and video playback and the DVI stopped working, I just have HDMI now.

My realistic options are the 6600 8gb or 2060 6gb or rx 580 8gb. I'll be keeping my current i7 6700 for a while still. Monitor is a 1080p 60 Hz. All three cards are similarly priced where I live.

Which one should I get?