6600 vs 2060 vs rx 580

S

scoundrel

n00b
Joined
Sep 22, 2022
Messages
20
My Rx 480 has just lost health. After 6 years, it started to get a greenish, pixelized image in games and video playback and the DVI stopped working, I just have HDMI now.
My realistic options are the 6600 8gb or 2060 6gb or rx 580 8gb. I'll be keeping my current i7 6700 for a while still. Monitor is a 1080p 60 Hz. All three cards are similarly priced where I live.
Which one should I get?
 
Last edited:
S

Spirit_Retro

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 1, 2010
Messages
405
Someone else can comment on the benchmarks.

I went with the 6600 because it was a big improvement over my old card and runs very cool. Plus I wanted to try an AMD card for the first time.

Honestly, I'm really liking the user experience and it plays the games I want to play just fine.

YMMV
 
