65 B2 new @ 1075 vs 65 A95K USED @ 1410

Have the following screens on order and need to choose one:65 B2 for 1075 all in (taxes and delivery), brand new, delivered to home including unboxing from LG store65 A95K open box good condition @ BB for 1410 total cost + gas for 40 mile trip one way + lugging a 110 lb TV by myself up a non trivial flight of stairs, that is iff it doesn't have any screen blemishes...Have a AW3423DW monitor for a while so know very well what QD OLEDs can do (was probably the second guy here with this monitor). The new fw upgrade was a very welcome change.Have tried 42/48 C series on and off for monitor uses but they never stuck...Anyone have both and can comment if the 95K is worth 340 more plus the logistical headaches?Sold my trusted 75 NU8000 already for 425..and yes I am ok with the size downgrade to 65 at this place.In the meantime using my side monitor S28AG70 as a TV...