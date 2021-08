Got an i7-8700k and asus prime z390a... just sent it one night while a little buzzed and swing for 64gb of some g.skill but seeing online now that it might only allow 16gb per slot on the dimm? I got two sticks at 32gb each. Also read some stuff about a bios update allowing for 32gb support per dimm but only for Intel 9th gen processors? Just wanna figure out if I need to send it back before I install... thanks for any tips fellas