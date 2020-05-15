64gb (32x2) DDR4 3200mhz $224.99

Neapolitan6th

Newegg High capacity 64gb (32x2) 3200mhz DDR4 on sale for $224.99.

(Timings are 16-18-18 which are the best available so far at this capacity)

Best price I've seen for these. Would allow you to store up to 256gb of DDR4 on a threadripper 8 dimm system, 128gb on a mainstream 4 dimm system, or even a whopping 64gb on an ITX motherboard.
 
Just curious, can I run these at 2666mhz? I think that's all my 9600k supports
 
Memory usually does not have a problem running at a slower speed or timing. With that said does your system support 32GB DIMMs?

https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...-9600k-processor-9m-cache-up-to-4-60-ghz.html

The 2666 is the max unoverclocked RAM speed without using XMP overclocking.
Hmmm. So I'm running 4 x8 GB right now at 2666

XMP settings didn't go above 2666 on my Z390e with the 9600k at 5 ghz(4.99 technically)

I think my ram sucks, or something.

But yes, my z390e is capable of running 32gb sticks.
 
blade52x

Are these dual or quad rank? I think the latter is tough to reach advertised speeds with 4+ sticks.
 
