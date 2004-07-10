640 x 200 B.W. LCD Display w/ backlight

"Here we have a full case of 15 large 640 x 200 B.W. Graphic LCD Display with backlights. Made by Epson part #P3000 13100, these were made for an IBM laptop computer. They feature a 20 pin edge connector, various IC's, a 10.8" x 4" active area and a slide pot for contrast control. These are brand new in factory packaging. They are similar to the Epson EG7001. Prime - top quality."
can you help me to know more details about this lcd!! is there any possibility to connect this to my computer? where can i find software to this BIG lcd??
i think this is the specs from the controller is this: http://easybasic.co.kr/bank/download/lcd/lcd-manu/sed1180.pdf
can you help me to know more details about this lcd!! is there any possibility to connect this to my computer? where can i find software to this BIG lcd??
i think this is the specs from the controller is this: http://easybasic.co.kr/bank/download/lcd/lcd-manu/sed1180.pdf