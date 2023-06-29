64-core RISC-V motherboard and workstation enable native RISC-V development (Crowdfunding)

This thing is awesome

"The 64-core RISC-V motherboard and workstation can be found on Crowd Supply with a $50,000 funding target. The Pioneer Motherboard sells for $1,199 with a heatsink and heatsink mount bracket, and the complete Pioneer Box with 128 GB RAM and a 1 TB NVMe SSD, a dual 10GbE network card, an AMD graphics card, and a power cable goes for $1,999. Prices include worldwide shipping, and deliveries are scheduled to start on December 19, 2023.

Thanks to Tom for the tip.

Pioneer board specifications:

  • SoC – Sophgo SOPHON SG2042 64-core RISC-V processor (T-Head C920 – RVV 0.71) clocked at up to 2.0 GHz with 64KB I-cache, 64KB D-cache, 1MB L2 cache per cluster, and 64MB L3 system cache
  • System Memory – 4x DDR4 DIMM slots up to 128GB ECC RAM
  • Storage
    • Up to 2x NVMe SSD via M.2 M Key 2280 (PCIe 3.0 x4) sockets
    • 5x SATA III ports
    • eMMC module socket
    • MicroSD card for recovery or OS loading
    • 64MB SPI Flash for BIOS
  • Networking
    • 2x 2.5GbE RJ45 ports
    • Optional WiFi and Bluetooth via M.2 socket
  • USB – 8x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, 1x USB header for front panel (2x USB 3.0)
  • Expansion
    • PCI Express: 3x PCIe x16 Slot (PCIe 3.0 x8)
    • 1x M.2 E Key (PCIe 3.0 x1 + USB 2.0) for wireless module
    • 2x M.2 M Key 2280 (PCIe 3.0 x4) sockets for SSD or other modules
  • Misc – Header for front panel power, reset, LED, etc.
  • Power Supply – 24-pin ATX power connector
  • Dimensions – 24.4 x 24.4 cm"

1688072192043.png

1688072223503.png

Source: https://www.cnx-software.com/2023/0...orkstation-enables-native-risc-v-development/
 
I know this is probably intended as a development board, but depending on how well it runs under Linux, I could totally see myself running something like this as a workstation board some day.

I'd have to be ready to give up my Windows VM though as I bet it won't run x86 virtual machines.

That said, I could easily put a Windows VM on my x86 server and use it via RDP for the rare times I need MS Office and other Windows only stuff.

Right now Risc-V linux is still pretty new, so I'd imagine a lot of packages aren't available.

I look forward to where this goes in the future.
 
