64-core RISC-V motherboard and workstation enable native RISC-V development (Crowdfunding)

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,365
This thing is awesome
"The 64-core RISC-V motherboard and workstation can be found on Crowd Supply with a $50,000 funding target. The Pioneer Motherboard sells for $1,199 with a heatsink and heatsink mount bracket, and the complete Pioneer Box with 128 GB RAM and a 1 TB NVMe SSD, a dual 10GbE network card, an AMD graphics card, and a power cable goes for $1,999. Prices include worldwide shipping, and deliveries are scheduled to start on December 19, 2023.
Thanks to Tom for the tip.
Pioneer board specifications:
Source: https://www.cnx-software.com/2023/0...orkstation-enables-native-risc-v-development/
- SoC – Sophgo SOPHON SG2042 64-core RISC-V processor (T-Head C920 – RVV 0.71) clocked at up to 2.0 GHz with 64KB I-cache, 64KB D-cache, 1MB L2 cache per cluster, and 64MB L3 system cache
- System Memory – 4x DDR4 DIMM slots up to 128GB ECC RAM
- Storage
- Up to 2x NVMe SSD via M.2 M Key 2280 (PCIe 3.0 x4) sockets
- 5x SATA III ports
- eMMC module socket
- MicroSD card for recovery or OS loading
- 64MB SPI Flash for BIOS
- Networking
- 2x 2.5GbE RJ45 ports
- Optional WiFi and Bluetooth via M.2 socket
- USB – 8x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, 1x USB header for front panel (2x USB 3.0)
- Expansion
- PCI Express: 3x PCIe x16 Slot (PCIe 3.0 x8)
- 1x M.2 E Key (PCIe 3.0 x1 + USB 2.0) for wireless module
- 2x M.2 M Key 2280 (PCIe 3.0 x4) sockets for SSD or other modules
- Misc – Header for front panel power, reset, LED, etc.
- Power Supply – 24-pin ATX power connector
- Dimensions – 24.4 x 24.4 cm"
