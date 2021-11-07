6 RTX 3080 (LHR) INNO3D, help to build a Rig.

Maniac_dentist
n00b
- Joined
- Nov 7, 2021
- Messages
- 3
Hello guys, I’m new here, thanks for receiving me
I need your help to build a mining rig, actually I only have the cards, and I have the intention to acquire the rest with your help, because I don’t understand a lot of this. The intention is to mine Eth and ADA.
I’m thinking to acquire this hardware:
Motherboard - Asus Prime Z390-P
PSU - Corsair AX Series AX1600
RAM - Vengeance RGB RT 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4 DRAM 3200 MHz C16
SSD - Western Digital 1TB SSD
Processor - Intel i5-8400 Processor
PCIe Riser - Ubit 6 Pack PCIe Riser
Mining Frame - Vedha Open Mining Frame
What do you think? Did I miss something?
About the PSU, do you think it will be enough?
Thank you in advance, I really need your help.
I need your help to build a mining rig, actually I only have the cards, and I have the intention to acquire the rest with your help, because I don’t understand a lot of this. The intention is to mine Eth and ADA.
I’m thinking to acquire this hardware:
Motherboard - Asus Prime Z390-P
PSU - Corsair AX Series AX1600
RAM - Vengeance RGB RT 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4 DRAM 3200 MHz C16
SSD - Western Digital 1TB SSD
Processor - Intel i5-8400 Processor
PCIe Riser - Ubit 6 Pack PCIe Riser
Mining Frame - Vedha Open Mining Frame
What do you think? Did I miss something?
About the PSU, do you think it will be enough?
Thank you in advance, I really need your help.