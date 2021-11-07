6 RTX 3080 (LHR) INNO3D, help to build a Rig.

Hello guys, I’m new here, thanks for receiving meI need your help to build a mining rig, actually I only have the cards, and I have the intention to acquire the rest with your help, because I don’t understand a lot of this. The intention is to mine Eth and ADA.I’m thinking to acquire this hardware:Motherboard - Asus Prime Z390-PWhat do you think? Did I miss something?About the PSU, do you think it will be enough?Thank you in advance, I really need your help.