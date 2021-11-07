6 RTX 3080 (LHR) INNO3D, help to build a Rig.

Maniac_dentist

Hello guys, I’m new here, thanks for receiving me :)
I need your help to build a mining rig, actually I only have the cards, and I have the intention to acquire the rest with your help, because I don’t understand a lot of this. The intention is to mine Eth and ADA.

I’m thinking to acquire this hardware:
Motherboard - Asus Prime Z390-P

PSU - Corsair AX Series AX1600

RAM - Vengeance RGB RT 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4 DRAM 3200 MHz C16

SSD - Western Digital 1TB SSD

Processor - Intel i5-8400 Processor

PCIe Riser - Ubit 6 Pack PCIe Riser

Mining Frame - Vedha Open Mining Frame

What do you think? Did I miss something?

About the PSU, do you think it will be enough?


Thank you in advance, I really need your help.
 
kirbyrj

You're definitely going to have to watch the power draw of the GPUs or else you'll run out of power. You're basically looking at sub 230W per card. I don't have a 3080 right now to tell you whether or not that's feasible.
 
Maniac_dentist

kirbyrj said:
You're definitely going to have to watch the power draw of the GPUs or else you'll run out of power. You're basically looking at sub 230W per card. I don't have a 3080 right now to tell you whether or not that's feasible.
Thank you kirbyrj.

And about this one: EVGA Supernova 2000 G1+ 2000W Modular Power Supply 80 Plus Gold ?

What do you think about the rest?

Thank you :)
 
kirbyrj

I don't think you need that much RAM, that big of an SSD, or that much CPU for a pure mining rig. I don't know the specifics about that motherboard to know if you can use all 6 PCIe slots at the same time. You'd have to check the manual.

That new PSU would give you more headroom.
 
Maniac_dentist

kirbyrj said:
I don't think you need that much RAM, that big of an SSD, or that much CPU for a pure mining rig. I don't know the specifics about that motherboard to know if you can use all 6 PCIe slots at the same time. You'd have to check the manual.

That new PSU would give you more headroom.
Thank you again kirbyrj. :)

You’re right, I think it only have 2xPCIe.

And about the B250 mining expert: Intel LGA-1151 ATX mining motherboard with 19 PCIe slots, Triple-ATX12V power delivery, voltage-stabilization capacitors, and mining mode design.

It’s really hard to find that one.

Do you think it will be a better choice?
 
