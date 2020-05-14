I've got an old Corsair HX520W power supply. It's running great, but I'm looking to upgrade my graphics card to something like a GTX1060 or RX580 and both of them require an 8 pin power cable. I have two 6 pin cables that I can plug in to the PSU and get a 6 pin to 8 pin adapter, but I've seen a number of references on other sites to that not being safe. I'm not sure if those other sites were referring to using a single 6 pin to 8 pin adapter or what. Can anyone help me make sense of what might work and be safe? Thanks