6 pin to 8 pin adapter

B

Brujah-99

Weaksauce
Joined
Jan 7, 2005
Messages
70
I've got an old Corsair HX520W power supply. It's running great, but I'm looking to upgrade my graphics card to something like a GTX1060 or RX580 and both of them require an 8 pin power cable. I have two 6 pin cables that I can plug in to the PSU and get a 6 pin to 8 pin adapter, but I've seen a number of references on other sites to that not being safe. I'm not sure if those other sites were referring to using a single 6 pin to 8 pin adapter or what. Can anyone help me make sense of what might work and be safe? Thanks
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
5,971
IIRC an 8 pin offers 150w and a 6 pin 75w. I would think you could get an adapter that goes from double 6, to an 8. Like, a 2 to 1.

Do you ONLY need a single 8 pin or an 8pin AND 6pin for those cards?

ALSO, in my experience, on cards I run for distributed computing, I can power an 8 pin and 6 pin card with 2 6 pins. Technically the pcie slot is 75w and both 6pins are 75w each, effectively giving me 225w. Not many cards out there in the range you are looking at need that much power.
 
R

ryan_975

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 6, 2006
Messages
14,534
The spec for 6 pin is two +12v lines, two grounds, and a sense. For 8-pin it’s three +12v, three grounds, and two senses.


What nearly every PSU manufacturer actually does for 6-pin is three +12v and three grounds So a single 6 to 8 adapter will be perfectly fine.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top