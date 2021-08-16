6 Monitor Question for Mancave

Hey Guys,

I am either going to sell these 3 Dell 3007wfp's or perhaps raise them up higher. I have 3 more LG 27GL380's coming tomorrow. See Picture of Mancave construction below.

QUESTION: I have (3) GTX 780 Ti's - Can I connect each to two monitors (totals 6) and drive 6 monitors for a monster desktop? Can I even think of gaming on them or just the three LG's? (LG's not shown, coming tomorrow) No monitors were injured during the shooting of this photo...(screensaver flash)
Going to put a desk in here maybe to place the LG's onto then have the other monitors raised above...

tempImagewwtGvh.jpg
 
6 should work fine for desktop but i not sure aboot gaming on 6, if the gpus can handle it. it gonna be 5760x3240, thats a lot...
3 should be no prob. except for newest games.
 
