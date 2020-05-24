6 - intel i5 NUCs (full systems). Home networking gear and other PC related stuff coming soon

Normally I save this stuff for my "guys and geeks" yard sale. However the current pandemic is throwing a monkey wrench into that annual tradition, here in Central Florida......

I'm posting the i5 NUCs right now and when I can get to the back of my attic (just moved to the new house in Dec and everything up there is still a mess) I'll post more stuff (routers/switches and other gear)

For Sale:
(6 for sale) intel i5 NUC NUC7i5BNKP (Amazon link of item for reference and more detail) $400 shipped Discounts for purchasing more than one)

i5 7260U​
8 gigs of ram​
256G Nvme​
Intel 600p​
Win 10 Home​
Includes Back Plate for wall mounting​
These are the slim versions​
(logitech mouse dongle not included :) )​
Most still have the protective plastic on them​
nuc-front.jpg

nuc-stack.jpg
Sorry not looking for trades right now. I may have more for sale, currently using them for different projects around the house/garage.

Payment via Paypal
Shipped to continental US only
Will ship ASAP

HEAT Rudedog
 

