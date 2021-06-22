6/23 9AM EST EVGA *ELITE* Hydro Copper Notify Queue

Are you signing up for a hydrocopper?

M

mnewxcv

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 4, 2007
Messages
8,568
"EVGA (@TEAMEVGA) Calling EVGA ELITE Members! Tomorrow (Wednesday 6/23) at 6AM PT we will have the following SKU's activating for the EVGA US Queue: EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 XC3 ULTRA HYDRO COPPER, 3080 XC3 ULTRA HYDRO COPPER, 3080 FTW3 ULTRA HYDRO COPPER."

The notify queue launches in about 1 hour. Are you ready?

EVGA is allowing EVGA ELITE members 24 hour priority access to the notify queue. What that means is at 9am eastern, the product pages will appear with a link that says auto notify, in which you enter your name and email and you are then put in the queue to receive an email to purchase the card when allocation is ready for your spot in line.

To do this, you MUST be an EVGA elite member. You can see the details here, but if you have purchased an evga card and registered it in the past few years, you are probably eligible and you should sign up! It is free, no catches! Once you sign up, you also have a 'spin the wheel' perk where you can win a prize or discount coupon.

Further, be logged in before 9am eastern.

Further #2, the email you use to sign up must be the same email on your evga account that is logged in, or you will not be able to sign up.

The skus for the cards that should be available for notify queue tomorrow are:
https://www.evga.com/products/autonotify.aspx?pn=10G-P5-3889-KR - 3080 XC3 Ultra Hydro Copper $909.99
https://www.evga.com/products/autonotify.aspx?pn=10G-P5-3899-KR - 3080 FTW3 Ultra Hydro Copper $939.99
https://www.evga.com/products/autonotify.aspx?pn=24G-P5-3979-KR - 3090 XC3 Ultra Hydro Copper $1749.99

Some time between now and 9am eastern the product pages should appear. At 9am, the notify button will appear when you refresh. You should be able to sign up for as many as you like, but one at a time, so figure out your priority order.

******HAVE ONLY 1 EVGA TAB OPEN AT A TIME*****

Once you are in the queue, you sit back and wait. Depending how quick you were, it could be days or months before your allocation. You pay nothing until then, and if you don't checkout in the timeframe after your notify email, the queue will move on and pass you by. You can verify you are in queue by clicking here while logged in.

Lastly, if you do get called to checkout, you can use my associate code to save 3% on your purchase. Click HERE to preload the code into your cart or enter it manually 5LLROQQODYDNZLH. I do get some EVGA bucks in return when someone uses my code (full disclosure). A sincere thank you to anyone who uses my code.


Good luck everyone! I will be updating this thread in the morning if there are any changes. Feel free to post related info and discuss this, but please keep unrelated posts out of this thread!

TRACK QUEUE PROGRESS HERE: https://www.element35gaming.com/
 
Last edited:
T

ThatITGuy

Gawd
Joined
May 5, 2017
Messages
514
Don't have any water cooling in my system, so not sure I am going to spend 1hr+ trying to get in queue.
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
6,548
And it begins.

Edit.
Nevermind. I got it no issue. It was slow loading right at 9am but I got in on bother ftw 3080 and 3090 with no issues. I managed to sign up withing 30 sec.
 
DoubleTap

DoubleTap

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 16, 2010
Messages
2,746
have not been able to login...
1624453247274.png


edit - was able to login at about 2 minutes after the hour so I'm probably about 99,000th in line...
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
6,548
Furious_Styles said:
Anyone know the general supply of these cards? Are the pre-waterblocked super low supply cards?
Click to expand...
Probably low. It is a niche market and i don't believe scalper nor miners want them that much. It didn't tank the site like other drops.
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
6,548
DoubleTap said:
have not been able to login...
View attachment 368588

edit - was able to login at about 2 minutes after the hour so I'm probably about 99,000th in line...
Click to expand...
Yea if you are not pre logged in they you automatically lose. Even if you get in quick with these you still might be on a long wait list since I doubt these are high production models.
 
