5yr old 850w seasonic good enough for 6900xtxh?

I have a 5yr old build that I will be updating later this year when new amd chips come out. Have an 1800x and rx480 with 6 HDDs and 2 ssds. Big case.



Scored a 69000XT red devil ultimate for a decent price and will be keeping it air cooled until I do a water loop during tbe rebuild.



I have a 5yr old seasonic 850w titanium. Will this be sufficient for now? Sufficient if I eventually try to push the power with custom cooling or do I need 1000w?



Not looking for a benchmark king. Hardly game anymore but when I do I want it to work. Rx480 has served me well but I'm down to low/medium on my ultrawide.