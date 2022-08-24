5yr old 850w seasonic good enough for 6900xtxh?

R

Romeomium

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 9, 2017
Messages
210
I have a 5yr old build that I will be updating later this year when new amd chips come out. Have an 1800x and rx480 with 6 HDDs and 2 ssds. Big case.

Scored a 69000XT red devil ultimate for a decent price and will be keeping it air cooled until I do a water loop during tbe rebuild.

I have a 5yr old seasonic 850w titanium. Will this be sufficient for now? Sufficient if I eventually try to push the power with custom cooling or do I need 1000w?

Not looking for a benchmark king. Hardly game anymore but when I do I want it to work. Rx480 has served me well but I'm down to low/medium on my ultrawide.
 
D

duronboy

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 1, 2003
Messages
374
If limited/no OC, 850 is fine. I don't think anyone would tell you NOT to get a 1000W PSU, though if you're planning on pushing it. Wouldn't hurt to get a Kill-A-Watt power meter to measure power draw as you start pushing your system.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top