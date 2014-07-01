5PX2200 UPS cooling & noise management

I bought a 5PX2200iRTN UPS some time ago but the two 80mm fans make some very loud noise, even when the batteries were fully charged the fans slowed down a little but the noise is still unbearable for a quiet desk environment, so it's currently unuseable and lay here till now.I suspect the unit to be rated for sitting in a rack and then nothing has been done to make it home friendly.Here are the fans used inside (ref:ME80251VX-0000-G99) rated at 3600RPM 46CFMThe plugs are like some graphic card mini3pin but with the RPM wire on the middle (at right, vs the common 3pin fan plug at left):I heard that heat harm battery's life, but as you can see here the batteries are completely isolated from the air flow:I also have a line interactive APC SMT750I you can see on the background of the last pic that is completely fanless and silent, making me think a powerful airflow isn't absolutely necessary for a line interactive UPS (unlike online UPS).There is also the way more quieter Eaton 5P product line that don't have the powerful external EBM battery charger the 5PX line have, making me think the EBM charger is responsible of the powerful fans used in the 5PX.The 5PX line claim high efficiency up to 99%, and i seriously doubt it really need that much cooling, because that would mean it consume a ton of power for nothing.The only real work occur when there's some power outage and after when it need to recharge the batteries, but in normal condition when there is available clean enough power and the batteries are charged there should be very little power consumption.So as i won't add additionnal battery modules and thereby won't make use of the EBM charger i was wondering if that would be possible to replace the two noisy fans with quieter ones, like some noctua NF-R8 for example?I never done this and i'm not very used to mod UPS so i don't know if there are parts that really need to be actively cooled and how much i can lower the fan's RPM without harming the unit or breaking something?How to scale the fan speed to keep sufficient cooling even during a power outageHas anyone already done this kind of thing, or have useful knowledge about this kind of hardware?What's your opinion about that?