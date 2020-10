I'm going to buy the 5950x and still not sure what 32gb memory modules to get. I have two that I'm looking at and want opinion what to go with. I still not sure if the Mhz boost will provide better gaming performance or even worth it.



Both are G.Skill



1. 32Gb DDR4 3600 16-16-16-36 CAS 16



2. 32gb DDR4 4000 16-19-19-39 CAS 16