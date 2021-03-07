5950X Noob - Speeds and Temps Under Load

S

sk3tch

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 5, 2008
Messages
1,728
Hi all,

Just running AIDA64 system stability test (CPU/FPU/Cache only) and seeing 4.3 GHz across all cores and temps of around 85 C (climbed over time from 81 C). I have PBO on (but not FMAX or whatever the ASUS thing is) and I'm running on a Crosshair VIII Hero (WiFi) with the latest BIOS (3204) with a 360mm AIO and Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut...

All looking good? First AMD rig.

Thanks

5950x2.PNG
5950x1.PNG
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top