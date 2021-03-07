5950X Noob - Speeds and Temps Under Load

Hi all,
Just running AIDA64 system stability test (CPU/FPU/Cache only) and seeing 4.3 GHz across all cores and temps of around 85 C (climbed over time from 81 C). I have PBO on (but not FMAX or whatever the ASUS thing is) and I'm running on a Crosshair VIII Hero (WiFi) with the latest BIOS (3204) with a 360mm AIO and Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut...
All looking good? First AMD rig.
Thanks
