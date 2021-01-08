5950x high vcore at idle

I

Island

Just wanted some feedback to anyone with this cpu or similar. ASUS b550e with latest beta bios and agesa version.

have all bios settings at default. I have noticed with idle vcore in windows as high as 1.48 volts

I do have Corsair icue and other monitoring programs in task bar but even closing them vcore will remain high

the only way to fix this is changing windows power setting to energy power saving mode which will drop vcore to 0.9

but of course this affects performance. This is my first AMD build and want to know if this is how the chips are designed to run? Temps are around 35-40c at idle and in the bios

I see a lot of google search threads with high vcore on AMD cpus so just want to make sure I’m not degrading my new cpu
 
schizo

Check using ryzen master or hwinfo64, most other monitoring programs are inaccurate. My 5950X idles at around 0.44v average and 1.15v peak.
 
schizo said:
Check using ryzen master or hwinfo64, most other monitoring programs are inaccurate. My 5950X idles at around 0.44v average and 1.15v peak.
Voltage checks are using Hwinfo sensors and core temp-Validated drop in Vcore going from windows power setting Balanced to power saving. I would assume that bios and motherboard set auto voltage correct? I haven't tried Ryzen master yet. Worries me with Vcore going so high. Temps are fine though....
 
