5950x best MOBO for non gaming workstation?

4 x 16GB RAM (G skill probably?)

2 x GPUs (3080s)

1-2 M.2

4 x 4TB Spinning HDs

PSU? 1200W Corsair?

I am looking for a rock solid MOBO for Ryzen 5950x. Will be using it for design work. I keep going round is circles and can't pick a MOBO!MOBOs in $300-450 price range ok for me as it needs to serve me for minimum 3 years! Lot of GPU and CPU rendering!Any help please?