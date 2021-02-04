5950x best MOBO for non gaming workstation?

professional loser
I am looking for a rock solid MOBO for Ryzen 5950x. Will be using it for design work. I keep going round is circles and can't pick a MOBO!
MOBOs in $300-450 price range ok for me as it needs to serve me for minimum 3 years! Lot of GPU and CPU rendering!
- 4 x 16GB RAM (G skill probably?)
- 2 x GPUs (3080s)
- 1-2 M.2
- 4 x 4TB Spinning HDs
- PSU? 1200W Corsair?