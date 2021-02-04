5950x best MOBO for non gaming workstation?

P

professional loser

n00b
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
26
I am looking for a rock solid MOBO for Ryzen 5950x. Will be using it for design work. I keep going round is circles and can't pick a MOBO!
MOBOs in $300-450 price range ok for me as it needs to serve me for minimum 3 years! Lot of GPU and CPU rendering!

  • 4 x 16GB RAM (G skill probably?)
  • 2 x GPUs (3080s)
  • 1-2 M.2
  • 4 x 4TB Spinning HDs
  • PSU? 1200W Corsair?
Any help please?
 
