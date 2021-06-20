5950x Asus Dark Hero, does this look good, or can I do better??

Finally got my 5950x and Dark Hero earlier this month, been doing some PBO 2 stuff, and core optimizer at -20 all cores. was running them at -25 for a week or sowith no issues, until Friday playing 7 Days to Die Darkness Falls mod and 3 crash's in a row, nuts....hehOCCT was running for about 3 minutes, didnt saturate the loop but temps dont change too much, unless the AC is off, limit is 90 and I dont recall hitting that but once when testing and what not in RM...I am running a Barrow LTYK3A-04-V2, Bitspower full cover block on my Vega 64, and 1 280mm rad, and a 120. The rads came from the Eisbaer, and Wolf I was using previously