5900x vs 9950x3d my impressions

Now that i've had my 9950x3d for a few weeks I feel I can give an informed and unbiased but still subjective comparison vs my old system

Old Specs:
5900x
2x16GB DDR4 3600 CL18
RTX 4090
Gen 4 NVME

New Specs:
9950x3d
2x32GB DDR5 6000 CL30
RTX 4090
Gen 5 NVME

No overclocking beyond PBO and just some mild memory tuning on both

Day to day usage (browsing, email, video chat, etc) no difference. Some people report a snappier system, I didn't really notice much difference without really trying to pay attention.

Video editing: The actual editing process is a bit easier to work with and lower res shadow copies get generated noticeably quicker. The actual exporting of finished product is a bit quicker, but not a huge amount since I use GPU encoding whenever possible. There is a noticeable difference in speed if my editing also involves color grading in DaVinci Resolve

AI Video Upscaling: A nice improvement here. This process uses mainly the GPU but i've learned CPU plays a pretty big roll too. My 5900x was often time unable to saturate my 4090 where the 9950x3d doesn't have a problem keeping it fed with data and maintaining full load on GPU.

Gaming:
This is a very mixed bag for me. My monitor is a 34"175Hz WQHD OLED panel. In games like Black Ops 6/Warzone or Battlefield 2042, or pretty much any games that scale well across cores, I don't really see a huge change. My FPS is higher, for example, playing COD I can hit my cap of 170 vs 120-140 so there's certainly an improvement, but that alone would not be worth the upgrade cost IMO. Some people report hitching and microstutter on Zen 3 which is eliminated with which ever x3d CPU they upgrade to, but at least in these games, i did not have those issues on my 5900x. It was always very smooth just as it is on the 9950x3d. The only small exception is when I would get on video chat with my squad while playing warzone. The added CPU load may on occasion cause a split second hitch here and there which doesn't happen now, but it was very minor

What was surprising however is games that hit the GPU quite hard with RT like Hogwarts and Stalker 2, where I expected virtually no difference is actually where I noticed the most improvement. Both these titles are much smoother along with higher FPS on the new rig. Enabling frame gen actually made the game feel smoother, before the only thing I noticed when enabling frame gen was increased lag. I can only guess these games aren't very well optimized on the CPU side and benefit greatly from single core performance uplift on the 9950x3d.

Thats all for now
 
The new x3d chips are amazing. Went form a 3960 to a 9800x3d and in CPU limited games like strategy games and old heavily modded single threaded games the up lift is crazy. Starsector with a 2k battle size full of carriers I went form about 20fps to 40-50.
Stellaris/hoi ECT runs so much better late game it's crazy. Pushing a heavy modded HOI game used to get tedious past the mid 40s.. now it runs the full speed fast forward the whole game.
I will say the stock pbo clocks are nice but ram turning really helps these things on strategy games. Running pbo, 8000 32cl and tight timings vs stock pb definitely helps late game Stellaris more then 6000cl26
 
I may do some more tuning down the line. Stability is my primary goal and losing a day to stress testing after making a tweak here and there gets a little tedious for me. As it sits now I've lowered my overall RAM latency by about 10-12% beyond the default EXPO profile.

My old system was largely intact minus a GPU so I stuck my old 3080 back in and I'm actually having some fun tuning that one since it isn't my primary box anymore, so letting it sit through a 12-24hr stress test or messing up and resetting bios isn't a huge deal.
 
WilyKit said:
I may do some more tuning down the line. Stability is my primary goal and losing a day to stress testing after making a tweak here and there gets a little tedious for me. As it sits now I've lowered my overall RAM latency by about 10-12% beyond the default EXPO profile.

My old system was largely intact minus a GPU so I stuck my old 3080 back in and I'm actually having some fun tuning that one since it isn't my primary box anymore, so letting it sit through a 12-24hr stress test or messing up and resetting bios isn't a huge deal.
Lol I like the tuning and testing more then gaming i think. What's you aida numbers? Best I got so far is just under 70000 read 65ns at 8000
Haven't had much luck in 1:1 mode going over 6200 and while I get get slightly better latency my reads are only.

Also watch your socvcore. My mb went right to 1.3 people seem to think that's what damaging/killing x3d chips
 
tunatime said:
Lol I like the tuning and testing more then gaming i think. What's you aida numbers? Best I got so far is just under 70000 read 65ns at 8000
Haven't had much luck in 1:1 mode going over 6200 and while I get get slightly better latency my reads are only.

Also watch your socvcore. My mb went right to 1.3 people seem to think that's what damaging/killing x3d chips
Read: 82469
Write: 87937
Copy: 75705
Latency: 69.6

SOC is a hair over 1.2v

Memory and Uncore 1:1 at 3000(6000)
FCLK at 2200
 
WilyKit said:
Some people report hitching and microstutter on Zen 3 which is eliminated with which ever x3d CPU they upgrade to, but at least in these games, i did not have those issues on my 5900x. It was always very smooth just as it is on the 9950x3d.
A lot of that micro-stutter is more related to the chip having dual-CCDs than it is to the 3D cache (or lack thereof). That isn't to say that the 3D cache doesn't also help make things smoother, only that it's not the primary issue at play. It doesn't necessarily surprise me that you wouldn't notice a difference, since you upgraded to another dual-CCD CPU.
When the first X3D CPU was released (5800X3D), there was a period where the only X3D CPU available was a single-CCD CPU, so there was a bit of confusion about how much of the latency reduction was coming from the 3D cache vs how much was coming from just having one CCD. But make no mistake, the reduction in micro-stutter is absolutely real.

With that said, there is also confusion any time someone uses a word like micro-stutter. Some people think that equates to something that is really tangible and observable. Most people aren't going to notice individual 20ms spikes of micro-stutter, but that doesn't mean they wouldn't necessarily perceive an overall increased sense of smoothness if those spikes went away.

5800x3d_review2.png
 
GotNoRice said:
A lot of that micro-stutter is more related to the chip having dual-CCDs than it is to the 3D cache. That isn't to say that the 3D cache doesn't also help make things smoother, only that it's not the primary issue at play. It doesn't necessarily surprise me that you wouldn't notice a difference, since you upgraded to another dual-CCD CPU.
When the first X3D CPU was released (5800X3D), there was a period where the only X3D CPU available was a single-CCD CPU, so there was a bit of confusion about how much of the latency reduction was coming from the 3D cache vs how much was coming from just having one CCD. But make no mistake, the reduction in micro-stutter is absolutely real.

With that said, there is also confusion any time someone uses a word like micro-stutter. Some people think that equates to something that is really tangible and observable. Most people aren't going to notice individual 20ms spikes of micro-stutter, but that doesn't mean they wouldn't necessarily perceive an overall increased sense of smoothness if those spikes went away.

View attachment 741434
I'm not getting micro studder on either one. I used to have SLI 680's back in the day so i can defiantly recognize micro-studder when it occurs. The dual CCD hasn't been an issue for me with the exception of BO6/Warzone when I first put the build together but that was eventually resolved with a config file tweak by setting the thread count renderer from 16 to 8. Every game I've played since, including COD is processing exclusively on the vcache CCD. Before I made that config tweak it would randomly start processing a couple threads on the frequency CCD and when that happened, the studder was very apparent, especially when it happens mid game.
 
WilyKit said:
What was surprising however is games that hit the GPU quite hard with RT like Hogwarts and Stalker 2, where I expected virtually no difference is actually where I noticed the most improvement. Both these titles are much smoother along with higher FPS on the new rig.
Hogwarts is known to be CPU-bound if you have a beefy GPU, so I expect that was the case for you with the 4090.
 
I may upgrade at next gen - for now - I like having my 5900x stay around the 80 to 90 watt per use. It's extremely power efficient - especially at my 4.6 all OC and undervolting that I'm running it on.
 
When I went from 5900X to 5800X3D the 1% lows was an upgrade. Also there were some clear fps advantages in some games.

So I find it surprising that a move from 5900X to 9950X3D is meh. I do agree that move from 5800X3D to 7800X3D was good for a few games. 7800X3D to 9800X3D at 4K was simply meh and move from 9800X3D to 9950X3D only resulted in lower shader compile times for me.

But 5900X used to have microstutter which is completely gone with 9950X3D so unless they fixed that part also for 5000 series it is a bit hard for me to think that 5900X to 9950X3D upgrade is not significant. Might be the games you are playing.

Have you done any gaming benchmarks worth looking at?
 
KickAssCop said:
When I went from 5900X to 5800X3D the 1% lows was an upgrade. Also there were some clear fps advantages in some games.

So I find it surprising that a move from 5900X to 9950X3D is meh. I do agree that move from 5800X3D to 7800X3D was good for a few games. 7800X3D to 9800X3D at 4K was simply meh and move from 9800X3D to 9950X3D only resulted in lower shader compile times for me.

But 5900X used to have microstutter which is completely gone with 9950X3D so unless they fixed that part also for 5000 series it is a bit hard for me to think that 5900X to 9950X3D upgrade is not significant. Might be the games you are playing.

Have you done any gaming benchmarks worth looking at?
I didn’t say it was meh, though. That’s your interpretation based on me not saying it was a mind blowing experience across the board. I listed several games and apps with varying degrees of improvement. Micro-stutter was just never something I experienced during my time with the 5900x with the exception of Hogwarts and Stalker 2, which are also the two games I noticed a significant and meaningful performance uplift.

I’m sure if I run benchmarks at 1080p with reduced eye candy like most CPU reviews are done, the difference will be bigger, but that’s not how I play my games.
 
Nah was wondering if you did any benching and measured 1% lows. For me, I only bench at 4K DLSS Q maxed out.
 
What made you choose the 9950, over the 9800?

From what I read the 9800 performs equally as well for a fraction of the price (399 yesterday @microcenter).

Would love your insight!
 
dpoverlord said:
What made you choose the 9950, over the 9800?

From what I read the 9800 performs equally as well for a fraction of the price (399 yesterday @microcenter).

Would love your insight!
8 cores is the sweet spot since many games are optimized for up to 8 cores. The 6 + 6 CCD layout on the 9900 isn’t optimal. My CPU upgrade cycle is also 5-7 years. An extra couple hundred isn’t a deal breaker and I knew I’d have no regrets buying the best.
 
WilyKit said:
8 cores is the sweet spot since many games are optimized for up to 8 cores. The 6 + 6 CCD layout on the 9900 isn’t optimal. My CPU upgrade cycle is also 5-7 years. An extra couple hundred isn’t a deal breaker and I knew I’d have no regrets buying the best.
I went with the 9800 because I didn't see the point of a x3d chips that only has 1/2 the cores having it for gaming. You would think amd could set them up where all the cores could hit it.
 
tunatime said:
I went with the 9800 because I didn't see the point of a x3d chips that only has 1/2 the cores having it for gaming. You would think amd could set them up where all the cores could hit it.
Well, some games do hit all the cores when it's needed. With Star Citizen, all of my 9950X3D cores are under load in cities like Area 18 (where CPUs typically get hammered). When I get out into space, the non-X3D cores get parked and the load is only on the X3D cores.

I assume there is a threshold that has to be met to get the non-X3D cores to load, as I do not see that behavior in most games. Oh, and the Game Bar does show SC as a game in case you are wondering.
 
WilyKit said:
What was surprising however is games that hit the GPU quite hard with RT like Hogwarts and Stalker 2, where I expected virtually no difference is actually where I noticed the most improvement. Both these titles are much smoother along with higher FPS on the new rig. Enabling frame gen actually made the game feel smoother, before the only thing I noticed when enabling frame gen was increased lag. I can only guess these games aren't very well optimized on the CPU side and benefit greatly from single core performance uplift on the 9950x3d.

Thats all for now
Current RT implementations in games still rely on the CPU for some aspects of the calculations. Such as BVH.

Hogwarts in particular, is also one of the most single threaded modern games.

Stalker 2 seems like it could use some optimization. But, it does otherwise seem to favor the best CPUs. With decent core scaling.
 
WilyKit said:
8 cores is the sweet spot since many games are optimized for up to 8 cores. The 6 + 6 CCD layout on the 9900 isn’t optimal. My CPU upgrade cycle is also 5-7 years. An extra couple hundred isn’t a deal breaker and I knew I’d have no regrets buying the best.
Some games benefit decently from 8 cores. But for many games, the 9600x for example, is maybe a handful of frames behind the 9700x. Averaged over 14 games, Hardware Unboxed doesn't even have it 10 frames behind. Techpowerup has it 1 frame behind, in their averaged result.

If a game shows a particular issue with a dual CCD chip, you can simply disable one of the CCD's. Blasphemy, I know. But, that's the beauty of having options to tweak. There are plenty of deals which make the 9900X cost barely more than the 9700X. MSI's official web store, is one of those places (buy a mobo and bundle a 9900X). I would take the 9900X all day, at similar pricing.
 
chameleoneel said:
Some games benefit decently from 8 cores. But for many games, the 9600x for example, is maybe a handful of frames behind the 9700x. Averaged over 14 games, Hardware Unboxed doesn't even have it 10 frames behind. Techpowerup has it 1 frame behind, in their averaged result.

If a game shows a particular issue with a dual CCD chip, you can simply disable one of the CCD's. Blasphemy, I know. But, that's the beauty of having options to tweak. There are plenty of deals which make the 9900X cost barely more than the 9700X. MSI's official web store, is one of those places (buy a mobo and bundle a 9900X). I would take the 9900X all day, at similar pricing.
Doing my own testing over the last few years I've seen a significant variation between using games to test hardware and actually playing games. Techtubers aren't usually gamers, they use games as a tool to bench something a few times and average it, but if you give it a few hours of play time the results are much less clear. Yes, one part might have a higher average FPS on paper but that doesn't mean its the smoothest over all situations. Especially if you don't have a $1000+ graphics card.
 
LigTasm said:
You mean like the remorse of paying $700 for $350 worth of performance?
Couldn’t tell you. Haven’t experienced that remorse. What I can tell you is I’d be remorseful if I got a 9900x or 9900x3d. While I loved my 5900x I always wished I would’ve just splurged for the 5950
 
chameleoneel said:
Some games benefit decently from 8 cores. But for many games, the 9600x for example, is maybe a handful of frames behind the 9700x. Averaged over 14 games, Hardware Unboxed doesn't even have it 10 frames behind. Techpowerup has it 1 frame behind, in their averaged result.

If a game shows a particular issue with a dual CCD chip, you can simply disable one of the CCD's. Blasphemy, I know. But, that's the beauty of having options to tweak. There are plenty of deals which make the 9900X cost barely more than the 9700X. MSI's official web store, is one of those places (buy a mobo and bundle a 9900X). I would take the 9900X all day, at similar pricing.
I started the thread simply to share my experience with my new build vs the old one. Was not in any way shape or form complaining about the cost or performance. I'm well aware there are cheaper options than a 9950x3d that can game. I'm also well aware things go on sale. Those were non-factors. The only thing I wasn't going to do was pay over MSRP. If if I found a combo deal at NE with a 9950x3d, even better but getting anything less than 9950x3d didn't interest me.
 
To be fair, it is pretty easy to gloat about a flagship CPU.

Also to be fair, I am quite good at tuning, better than the average bear.
 
Eshelmen said:
I may upgrade at next gen - for now - I like having my 5900x stay around the 80 to 90 watt per use. It's extremely power efficient - especially at my 4.6 all OC and undervolting that I'm running it on.
This winter our in town server will retire it's x99 build and instead be x570 with my old 5900x. I'm looking forward to double the cores and a lot more clockspeed and ips plus some newer support for things like faster pcie disks. I might try to find a used 5950x eventually.
 
Wade88 said:
This winter our in town server will retire it's x99 build and instead be x570 with my old 5900x. I'm looking forward to double the cores and a lot more clockspeed and ips plus some newer support for things like faster pcie disks. I might try to find a used 5950x eventually.
My home server is an x99 build.

It's shown it's age I found this thread enlightening. I want to get another system like my x99 that can last 10 years and act as a data server AIO

My 5930k @ 4. 5ghz on the Asus rampage V Extreme crushed it with a 4090.

Oddly I moved from my LG 55" to a 240hz 1440p monitor and then it showed age and barely hit 165 fps in OW2 and it boggled my mind....

I put in the new 5090 & no big improvementa and the system now is weird. I swear the 4090 did a better job than the 5090. It's like the 5090 was too powerful and it operates less LOFL.

Only solution is I gotta just upgrade.

So I have been stuck figuring what mobo and the chose one but the ASRock 870e fiasco frying chips had me Leaning to the MSI Tomahawk 870e. Chip wise it's a hard decision as I found a 9950x3d for $560 but the 9800x3d is $399. Was hoping there was a larger performance increase. Is there anytime the 9950x3d is justified?
 
