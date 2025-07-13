5900x vs 9950x3d my impressions

Now that i've had my 9950x3d for a few weeks I feel I can give an informed and unbiased but still subjective comparison vs my old system



Old Specs:

5900x

2x16GB DDR4 3600 CL18

RTX 4090

Gen 4 NVME



New Specs:

9950x3d

2x32GB DDR5 6000 CL30

RTX 4090

Gen 5 NVME



No overclocking beyond PBO and just some mild memory tuning on both



Day to day usage (browsing, email, video chat, etc) no difference. Some people report a snappier system, I didn't really notice much difference without really trying to pay attention.



Video editing: The actual editing process is a bit easier to work with and lower res shadow copies get generated noticeably quicker. The actual exporting of finished product is a bit quicker, but not a huge amount since I use GPU encoding whenever possible. There is a noticeable difference in speed if my editing also involves color grading in DaVinci Resolve



AI Video Upscaling: A nice improvement here. This process uses mainly the GPU but i've learned CPU plays a pretty big roll too. My 5900x was often time unable to saturate my 4090 where the 9950x3d doesn't have a problem keeping it fed with data and maintaining full load on GPU.



Gaming:

This is a very mixed bag for me. My monitor is a 34"175Hz WQHD OLED panel. In games like Black Ops 6/Warzone or Battlefield 2042, or pretty much any games that scale well across cores, I don't really see a huge change. My FPS is higher, for example, playing COD I can hit my cap of 170 vs 120-140 so there's certainly an improvement, but that alone would not be worth the upgrade cost IMO. Some people report hitching and microstutter on Zen 3 which is eliminated with which ever x3d CPU they upgrade to, but at least in these games, i did not have those issues on my 5900x. It was always very smooth just as it is on the 9950x3d. The only small exception is when I would get on video chat with my squad while playing warzone. The added CPU load may on occasion cause a split second hitch here and there which doesn't happen now, but it was very minor



What was surprising however is games that hit the GPU quite hard with RT like Hogwarts and Stalker 2, where I expected virtually no difference is actually where I noticed the most improvement. Both these titles are much smoother along with higher FPS on the new rig. Enabling frame gen actually made the game feel smoother, before the only thing I noticed when enabling frame gen was increased lag. I can only guess these games aren't very well optimized on the CPU side and benefit greatly from single core performance uplift on the 9950x3d.



Thats all for now