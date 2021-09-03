5900x VID at > 1.45?

I had been out of the game for a bit. Did a crash course here and Google when finally upgrading. I was surprised to see the VID fluctuating around, but mostly over 1.45 VID on an Asus TUF Gaming X570 pro. Idle is like 41C. I thought maybe I mounted the cooler poorly, but I think it's more the VID. It actually only goes to low 60s if I run a quick benchmark test.



Does this seem like a high VID? I tried to shut off this "PBO" setting in the BIOS, didn't do much, but other than that, this is mostly all the default settings. I have since set it to DDR3600 as well, but I doubt that is it.