Can you post your 5900X Temps and settings? If possible when running Cinebench R20 with results too please!
Trying to figure out if something is wrong with my block
I've tried a few different runs
(water-cooled with Corsair XC7 block)
All tests were run with 2000 IF & MC, 4000 mem clock as well. (doesn't seem to make a difference on CB R20, tried with 3600/3800/4000, the score didn't change) Temps were read using HWinfo
Stock with PBO : 4.2ghz all core - 7800 Multi-core : 65c
Manual OC to : 4.5ghz all core/1.275v - 8600 Multi-core : 74-75c
Manual OC to : 4.7ghz all core/1.375v - 8960 Multi-core : 81c
My water temp is 31-33 for all 3 of the above tests.
Thanks!
