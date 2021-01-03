Can you post your 5900X Temps and settings? If possible when running Cinebench R20 with results too please!Trying to figure out if something is wrong with my blockI've tried a few different runs(water-cooled with Corsair XC7 block)All tests were run with 2000 IF & MC, 4000 mem clock as well. (doesn't seem to make a difference on CB R20, tried with 3600/3800/4000, the score didn't change) Temps were read using HWinfoStock with PBO : 4.2ghz all core - 7800 Multi-core : 65cManual OC to : 4.5ghz all core/1.275v - 8600 Multi-core : 74-75cManual OC to : 4.7ghz all core/1.375v - 8960 Multi-core : 81cMy water temp is 31-33 for all 3 of the above tests.Thanks!