5900X Temps

D

Digital Viper-X-

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 9, 2000
Messages
14,166
Can you post your 5900X Temps and settings? If possible when running Cinebench R20 with results too please!
Trying to figure out if something is wrong with my block :)

I've tried a few different runs

(water-cooled with Corsair XC7 block)
All tests were run with 2000 IF & MC, 4000 mem clock as well. (doesn't seem to make a difference on CB R20, tried with 3600/3800/4000, the score didn't change) Temps were read using HWinfo
Stock with PBO : 4.2ghz all core - 7800 Multi-core : 65c
Manual OC to : 4.5ghz all core/1.275v - 8600 Multi-core : 74-75c
Manual OC to : 4.7ghz all core/1.375v - 8960 Multi-core : 81c

My water temp is 31-33 for all 3 of the above tests.
Thanks!
 
Last edited:
K

KickAssCop

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 19, 2003
Messages
6,777
Seems about right. I tried everything with this computer and have very similar scores. If I set volts to Auto then I can run CBR20 and score about 8700 without doing anything but temps go up to 81-83 C.

My IF becomes unstable above 1867 though. Seems to be MSI bios issue.
 
