5900X - SVI2 TFN hitting 1.53v with VID 1.55v - AMD support says it's normal?

Hello,



This is my first post so hope I'm doing it correctly. I apologise if I'm not. I've only had my PC for a about two months and love the performance of the 5900X after coming from a 6700K, but find the voltage rather high on occasion (when it's over 1.500v). I'm using an Asus B550-E with the latest BIOS as of writing with stock settings (Auto vcore, LLC, PBO set to disabled - also tried auto - with RAM set to 3600 CL18, but the same thing happens on 3200, Asus 'enhancements' disabled). I phoned AMD support and they put me through to 2nd level support - I emailed them a couple of screenshots and explained that when I say vcore, I mean the value HWINFO reports as SVI2 TFN. AMD support said it's totally normal to see VID of 1.55v and actual delivered voltage up to 1.55 for brief periods on Zen 3, but the AMD presentation slide for the 5000 series shows "0.200 - 1.500v" is normal and it seems AMD employees on reddit have said 1.500v is the max. For a user coming from a decade of Intel back to AMD (my last AMD CPU was a Turion X2), this is a confusing mess.



From what I can tell (using HWINFO to log data every 5,000ms and checking values), the boosts over 1.500v are spikes that seem to last for one polling cycle. There might be five of these spikes in a five hour period (playing Civilisation VI), or a few spikes in a 45 minute period (Chrome, general desktop stuff).



Would you be concerned, or is this normal behaviour?