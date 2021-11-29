5900x microstuttering, stuttering, slowing down windows

A few ideas since you've seemingly tried everything else already. These ideas are far out of left field:

1. Try plugging the mouse/keyboard into different USB ports (on the back panel of MB, preferably), just to see if it makes any difference with the slowness. Using a different USB hub/interface chip on the MB by using different ports might make a difference somehow.

2. Try turning off PSU switch, removing CMOS battery and clearing CMOS (short CLR CMOS pins on MB, also press power button a few times to drain capacitors), wait 30 seconds, then reinstall battery. Turn PSU switch back on, power up PC (it will take a while with 1 or 2 reboots in between, probably), boot into BIOS and press F5 to load defaults, then reboot again, go back into BIOS and make changes like XMP/DOCP settings like normal. This will fully reset the BIOS settings to absolute defaults to eliminate any funky behavior that might be lurking from old BIOS version settings that didn't get set correctly as part of the CPU swap and/or BIOS upgrade(s) that you've done over time.

3. Try disabling GSync on monitor or otherwise figure out a way to make desktop refresh run at 60Hz to see if slowness problem goes away. Alternatively, grab another non-GSync monitor if you have one to test. Could be weird interaction between GPU and monitor refresh settings causing slowdown.

4. You do not mention it, but if you have a Wifi card installed on a PCIe slot, remove it and test. In fact, if you have any PCIe card other than GPU, remove it and test without it to see if slowness issue goes away.