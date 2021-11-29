5900x microstuttering, stuttering, slowing down windows

Hello guys, I have a problem with a brand new 5900x.

Just upgraded to 5900x with asus x570f. Rest of the hardware was inside the last build: 2070super, corsair vengeance lpx 16gb 8x2 (3000mhz 16 17 17 34), corsair 750i, samsung s2 970evo plus 1tb, Rog 27" 240Hz.
For this build I installed new win10 on the new s2 970 evo plus 1tb.

Since first matches on cs:go and crash bandicoot my game was micro stuttering causing me nausea. And if I tab desktop windows is really slow, mouse too.
Settings in cs go are even low as the last 4 years. No changes.
Cs go benchmark and User benchmark tell me that my sistem is very good, others bench, like cinebench, too. I let you see the link above.
Temperatures are really ok, my connection makes me ping 10/15 is a 100mb, no loss or something bad with it.

Things already tried:

Windows 10 reinstalled and tried with only steam installed, nothing else.
Windows 10 fully updated
Windows 11 installed but then removed
Update every single driver, from mobo, bios, gpu, everything.
Installed old gpu drivers (2020, 2021)
DDU utilized for uninstall nvidia drivers.
Nvidia settings optimized for performance
Gsync on/off
SMT in the bios on/off
PBO on/off
Fmax enhancer on/off
C-state in the bios on/off
XMP profile ram in the bios on/off
Checked all cables connection
Fast boot windows on/off
Graphic settings in windows performance on/off
Priority to csgo.exe or other games in task manager
Fps_max 0, 144, 240, 300, 400

I tried to switch with a friend of mine the ram corsair 4000mhz 32gb, problem still there.

Only thing makes games back to smooth is gettin back to older version of the BIOS but still not smooth only slightly better... so its not the solution or maybe is indeed the solution but I don t know what to change more than I already did. Any advices from you guys?
I'm becoming very sad after 1week trying all nights long to get my smoothness back.


Link Firestrike: https://www.3dmark.com/3dm/68942275?
Link Drive: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Ah9LRjSTF6UKpPk41y8D73_LHVEgAh6T?usp=sharing
Link Speccy: http://speccy.piriform.com/results/3hahmc3mEB141TamnuliYv7
Link Cpuz screenshot:
Link Cpuz validation: https://valid.x86.fr/844tgm
 
Did you install the AMD chipset drivers?
https://www.amd.com/en/support/chipsets/amd-socket-am4/x570

have you double checked the power cables for the motherboard? ---- I would unplug both motherboard power cables and re-plug them. both sides (motherboard side and the power supply side).

Also, if you can, remove the CMOS battery for 10 - 20 seconds. Then boot the computer and try it. (I would make sure the latest bios is installed, first.)
 
yes I installed them after every bios change. No changes.
The cable are perfectly connected i checked twice, concerning that my mobo has 8+4 pin for the cpu slot, but when I asked to a friend of mine (informatic engineer) telling him only have 8pin cable he told me its 100% safe only 8pin.
 
that could be your problem

I would contact corsair for an 8+4 cable
 
You would bet is that the problem :eek: ??? I m not even an amateur in engineering but if the sistem could run programs like cinebench how is possible?
Cpu runs without oc, completely default
 
Its important to understand that you need an 8+4 cable meant for the corsair 750i. You can't just use any cable. Sometimes other brands make correct cables. But it must specifically say it works with the 750i or that same series. (HX series?)

if you use the wrong cable, it could damage your power supply, your components. The cable could also get really hot and maybe even melt the plastic covering the wires.
 
Ok, you are the first that puts this on the table about this problem, tomorrow I call Corsair and let you know. Maybe Asus too, they surely have voice on this.
 
A few ideas since you've seemingly tried everything else already. These ideas are far out of left field:
1. Try plugging the mouse/keyboard into different USB ports (on the back panel of MB, preferably), just to see if it makes any difference with the slowness. Using a different USB hub/interface chip on the MB by using different ports might make a difference somehow.
2. Try turning off PSU switch, removing CMOS battery and clearing CMOS (short CLR CMOS pins on MB, also press power button a few times to drain capacitors), wait 30 seconds, then reinstall battery. Turn PSU switch back on, power up PC (it will take a while with 1 or 2 reboots in between, probably), boot into BIOS and press F5 to load defaults, then reboot again, go back into BIOS and make changes like XMP/DOCP settings like normal. This will fully reset the BIOS settings to absolute defaults to eliminate any funky behavior that might be lurking from old BIOS version settings that didn't get set correctly as part of the CPU swap and/or BIOS upgrade(s) that you've done over time.
3. Try disabling GSync on monitor or otherwise figure out a way to make desktop refresh run at 60Hz to see if slowness problem goes away. Alternatively, grab another non-GSync monitor if you have one to test. Could be weird interaction between GPU and monitor refresh settings causing slowdown.
4. You do not mention it, but if you have a Wifi card installed on a PCIe slot, remove it and test. In fact, if you have any PCIe card other than GPU, remove it and test without it to see if slowness issue goes away.
 
