5900x microstuttering, stuttering, slowing down windows

Hello guys, I have a problem with a brand new 5900x.
Just upgraded to 5900x with asus x570f. Rest of the hardware was inside the last build: 2070super, corsair vengeance lpx 16gb 8x2 (3000mhz 16 17 17 34), corsair 750i, samsung s2 970evo plus 1tb, Rog 27" 240Hz.
For this build I installed new win10 on the new s2 970 evo plus 1tb.
Since first matches on cs:go and crash bandicoot my game was micro stuttering causing me nausea. And if I tab desktop windows is really slow, mouse too.
Settings in cs go are even low as the last 4 years. No changes.
Cs go benchmark and User benchmark tell me that my sistem is very good, others bench, like cinebench, too. I let you see the link above.
Temperatures are really ok, my connection makes me ping 10/15 is a 100mb, no loss or something bad with it.
Things already tried:
Windows 10 reinstalled and tried with only steam installed, nothing else.
Windows 10 fully updated
Windows 11 installed but then removed
Update every single driver, from mobo, bios, gpu, everything.
Installed old gpu drivers (2020, 2021)
DDU utilized for uninstall nvidia drivers.
Nvidia settings optimized for performance
Gsync on/off
SMT in the bios on/off
PBO on/off
Fmax enhancer on/off
C-state in the bios on/off
XMP profile ram in the bios on/off
Checked all cables connection
Fast boot windows on/off
Graphic settings in windows performance on/off
Priority to csgo.exe or other games in task manager
Fps_max 0, 144, 240, 300, 400
I tried to switch with a friend of mine the ram corsair 4000mhz 32gb, problem still there.
Only thing makes games back to smooth is gettin back to older version of the BIOS but still not smooth only slightly better... so its not the solution or maybe is indeed the solution but I don t know what to change more than I already did. Any advices from you guys?
I'm becoming very sad after 1week trying all nights long to get my smoothness back.
Link Firestrike: https://www.3dmark.com/3dm/68942275?
Link Drive: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Ah9LRjSTF6UKpPk41y8D73_LHVEgAh6T?usp=sharing
Link Speccy: http://speccy.piriform.com/results/3hahmc3mEB141TamnuliYv7
Link Cpuz screenshot:
Link Cpuz validation: https://valid.x86.fr/844tgm
