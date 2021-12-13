5900x Hard crashes at 4.8ghz all core no matter voltage, thoughts?

Hey all, it's been some time since my last post here. I come seeking some wisdom that I can't seem to find elsewhere. I'm running into an issue where anything 4.8ghz+ when cpu is under load like cinebench R23, or prime95. Now normally it's a whea error, however I only see a Kernal-power error 41 in the event viewer after restart. Now when I say a hard shutdown I mean it's as if you turned the power supply switch off while running. I'm wondering if I'm reaching the limits of the VRM's and it's thermally shutting down. I have tried multiple ram types, different motherboards, different PSU's.

Current setup
CPU : Ryzen 9 5900x @ 4.75ghz 1.3v - IHS Lapped mirror and TG Liquid Metal used with NZXT X73 Kraken - pulls 248-260w running prime/R23
MOBO: Asus Rog Strix X570-E Gaming - Bios 4021
Ram : 4 x 8GB G.Skill Trident Neo 3600mhz @ 3733mhz 14.14.14.28 2T 1.55v
HDD: WD Black Sn850
GPU: PC Red Devil Ultimate
PSU: EVGA SuperNova 1000w
Asus Tuf GT501

With this current setup I can run R23 for a full 30min and it equalizes around 71*C, doesn't appear to be cpu thermal throttling this is a 24hr stable setup. I know their is not a lot of head room on these in general, I just don't feel like this is a CPU related issue. It shuts down like an OCP would in the PSU. I'm just curious if anyone else has had this issue or if I'm overlooking something. The attached image was before I finished tweaking the ram. Which is another thing, no matter voltage, timings, 1/2/4 sticks it will not boot at 3800mhz.
 

https://www.guru3d.com/articles_pages/powercolor_radeon_rx_6900_xt_red_devil_review,6.html

https://www.evga.com/products/product.aspx?pn=120-GP-1000-X1

The powercolor uses around 350w max according to guru3d. Combined with the 260w from your CPU, that's about 610w. That leaves 390w on the 12v rail, but the max power for the whole PSU is limited to 1000w, so any power on the 3.3v, 5v, etc rails will reduce that number. Still, seems like you're fairly safely in spec for the PSU, before factoring in fans, pumps, etc., at least.
 
