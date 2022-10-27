5900X / ASUS Crosshair VIII Impact / DDR 4000 32GB RAM System

System comes with three components:

Ryzen 5900X 12-core CPU:
https://www.amd.com/en/products/cpu/amd-ryzen-9-5900x

ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Impact AM4 Motherboard:
https://rog.asus.com/us/motherboards/rog-crosshair/rog-crosshair-viii-impact-model/

32 GB Fast RAM:
https://www.gskill.com/product/165/184/1595311237/F4-4000C17D-32GVKB

Components already installed. Simply add CPU cooler, Storage Drive, PSU and Video Card.

Motherboard updated to latest BIOS and everything works great.

$599 shipped. Heatware: Callsign_Vega
 

