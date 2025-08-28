  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
581.15

Game Ready
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giant
  • Wuthering Waves
Added DLSS Overrides
  • Casa Caballero
  • Chained Backrooms
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Dead Take
  • EVE Online
  • Flipscapes
  • Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced
  • Lost Soul Aside
  • Luto
  • Return to Campus
  • Simulakros
  • Supraworld
  • Titan Quest II
Fixed Gaming Bugs
  • Marvel's Avengers - The Definitive Edition: Game crashes to desktop on startup [5350712]
Fixed General Bugs
  • Certain monitors may display a random flicker when hot plugged over HDMI [5280259]
Known Issues
  • Counter-Strike 2: Text may appear slightly distorted when in-game resolution is lower than the native resolution of the display [5278913]
  • Adobe Premiere Pro: Some system configurations can freeze during export using hardware encoding [5431822]
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth: Light flickering after driver update on some system configurations [5432356]”
https://www.techpowerup.com/340422/nvidia-releases-geforce-581-15-whql-game-ready-drivers
 
