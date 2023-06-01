5800x3D upgrade from 5600

Upgraded my sons PC from a 5600 stock to a 5800x3D, but I wasn’t sure if I’d see the improvements talked about since there’s only a handful of games he plays one of them being FIFA 23. He runs a 1440p 144hz panel with a RTX 4070, and in FIFA 23 with everything cranked to Ultra it was spitting out on average 70-80fps. Once I tossed in the 5800x3D——FIFA is now spitting out 180-200+fps (obviously capped at 144 due to lcd but still). I wasn’t really sure what to expect and if the results weren’t that drastic I was just going to move him over to a 13700k.The few other games he plays produced the same result, pretty much seeing averages max out his 144hz with lows well above 110-120.I can only imagine thesomeone would see upgrading from zen 1-2.