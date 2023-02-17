5800x3d slow multicore load clocks in r23

christizzz
Hello,
i just upgraded from a 3700x to a 5800x3d. i have the following setup:
asus strix b550-e
2x16 gb ram @ 3600mhz (docp)
5800x3d (stock)
nh-u12a (2fans)
3080 10gb
w10
after installing the cpu, i did CMOS reset. and tested the cpu with r23 benchmark on multicore. I noticed the following:
Bios: 2806 with agesa 1.2.0.7
Score 14000-14150
All core clocks: 4.125- 4.175Mhz
Max temp: 76degrees celsius
Bios: 3001 with agesa 1.2.0.8
same as 2806
Bios: 2604 with agesa 1.2.0.6b
Score 14500-14700
All cores: 4.300-4.325 mhz
max temp:84degrees celsius
did they nerf the cpu after agesa 1.2.0.6b ? is it a bios bug for b550 ?
Ryzen master shows the chip is not even reaching its limits...
i know i can use PBO2 ..but i would like to understand whats happening on stock config.
thank you
