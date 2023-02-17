5800x3d slow multicore load clocks in r23

Hello,i just upgraded from a 3700x to a 5800x3d. i have the following setup:asus strix b550-e2x16 gb ram @ 3600mhz (docp)5800x3d (stock)nh-u12a (2fans)3080 10gbw10after installing the cpu, i did CMOS reset. and tested the cpu with r23 benchmark on multicore. I noticed the following:Bios: 2806 with agesa 1.2.0.7Score 14000-14150All core clocks: 4.125- 4.175MhzMax temp: 76degrees celsiusBios: 3001 with agesa 1.2.0.8same as 2806Bios: 2604 with agesa 1.2.0.6bScore 14500-14700All cores: 4.300-4.325 mhzmax temp:84degrees celsiusdid they nerf the cpu after agesa 1.2.0.6b ? is it a bios bug for b550 ?Ryzen master shows the chip is not even reaching its limits...i know i can use PBO2 ..but i would like to understand whats happening on stock config.thank you