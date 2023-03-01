5800X3D - Ram instability?

I recently went from the 5800x to 5800x3D and a fresh install of Windows. Had issues even getting Windows installed without errors, and now I am getting MEMORY_MANAGEMENT BSODs and failure to extract installation files, seemingly pointing to RAM. RAM settings are what they have always been - is something about the 5800x3D causing instability? I've seen some folks online say to up the SOC voltage, but my BIOS seemingly won't let me (latest BIOS version). I can set the voltage to Manual but it won't allow me to change it.



Anyone else run into this issue?