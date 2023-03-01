5800X3D - Ram instability?

MavericK

MavericK

Zero Cool
Joined
Sep 2, 2004
Messages
31,604
I recently went from the 5800x to 5800x3D and a fresh install of Windows. Had issues even getting Windows installed without errors, and now I am getting MEMORY_MANAGEMENT BSODs and failure to extract installation files, seemingly pointing to RAM. RAM settings are what they have always been - is something about the 5800x3D causing instability? I've seen some folks online say to up the SOC voltage, but my BIOS seemingly won't let me (latest BIOS version). I can set the voltage to Manual but it won't allow me to change it.

Anyone else run into this issue?
 
S

sirmonkey1985

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
22,247
MavericK said:
I recently went from the 5800x to 5800x3D and a fresh install of Windows. Had issues even getting Windows installed without errors, and now I am getting MEMORY_MANAGEMENT BSODs and failure to extract installation files, seemingly pointing to RAM. RAM settings are what they have always been - is something about the 5800x3D causing instability? I've seen some folks online say to up the SOC voltage, but my BIOS seemingly won't let me (latest BIOS version). I can set the voltage to Manual but it won't allow me to change it.

Anyone else run into this issue?
Click to expand...

reset the bios and let it re-train the memory and go into windows. then restart and turn on XMP, see if that works. if you still have issues and you can't change SOC then bump up the memory voltage slightly and see if that helps.
 
riev90

riev90

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 21, 2022
Messages
199
OP:
1. Have you update your bios to the latest?
2. You ram is 32gb kit, means it's probably dual rank. I suppose for new chip installation it will need to be installed at 1 stick first (B2), and then try to run it at default, save, boot to windows and then turn off the PC. Try installing the 2nd stick to A2, and try to load the xmp profile, with SoC voltage set to 1.15v
 
MavericK

MavericK

Zero Cool
Joined
Sep 2, 2004
Messages
31,604
sirmonkey1985 said:
reset the bios and let it re-train the memory and go into windows. then restart and turn on XMP, see if that works. if you still have issues and you can't change SOC then bump up the memory voltage slightly and see if that helps.
Click to expand...

Yeah, I just tried resetting it and now it's running at Auto, which is 2133 MHz or something like that. Seems fine at this speed but obviously I'd like to get it closer to the original speeds.

riev90 said:
OP:
1. Have you update your bios to the latest?
2. You ram is 32gb kit, means it's probably dual rank. I suppose for new chip installation it will need to be installed at 1 stick first (B2), and then try to run it at default, save, boot to windows and then turn off the PC. Try installing the 2nd stick to A2, and try to load the xmp profile, with SoC voltage set to 1.15v
Click to expand...
1. Yes, it's the latest version.
2. I've never had to do that before but I can try that. So put in one stick, then load XMP profile or just leave everything at Auto?
 
MavericK

MavericK

Zero Cool
Joined
Sep 2, 2004
Messages
31,604
Okay, I actually did figure out how to change the SOC voltage, it was not very intuitive. I'll set it to 1.15 and see how it goes with the XMP profile.



EDIT: Didn't like that, same issue with BSOD.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top