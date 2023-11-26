5800X3D not boosting after drop in upgrade from 5600X

Ryom
So I pulled the trigger on an upgrade for my AM4 platform. I have an Asus Tuf Gaming X570pro WIFI board (BIOS supports the new CPU) that was incubating a Ryzen 5600X with a Noctua NH-D15 cooler and Crucial Ballistix 3600MHz RAM.
Pulled off the cooler, removed 5600X and put in the 5800X3D, repasted and remounted cooler. Boot up it detects the new CPU then asks to reset the TPM key, restart and it boots Windows just fine. Temps are fine, about 65c under load. HOWEVER, it will not budge off of 3.4Ghz, absolutely refuses to boost under load. Drop back into the BIOS and reset to defaults as some forums posts suggested elsewhere... didn't help. Then I tried shorting the BIOS CLR jumper on the mobo after the soft bios reset didn't help, and that also did not fix the lack of boost.
Any ideas?
