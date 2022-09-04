5800x3D - How can it be tamed?

I recently upgraded from a 3700x to a 5800x3D. All I can say is... woah. In every game I've played so far, it has been beast mode on steroids. Overwatch, Battlefield 2042, even old games like Unreal Tournament 2004... it doesn't matter what it is, the frame rates are much higher. In fact, I just played several rounds of Battlefield 2042, and it was unbelievably smooth. 1080p - low settings, I was getting 130-150 FPS average on a 128-player Conquest map. Even at 4K with settings turned up, I was still averaging 70-80'ish. I never remember getting this sort of performance out of my 3700x on that game. The 3700x always felt a bit jittery, but the 5800x3D is absolutely smooth. It's awesome!!!



So the question now is...



Is there a game out there that even comes close to pushing this CPU to its limit? Or are we once again in a bit of a "Golden Era" of CPUs, where the top end CPUs are just so far ahead that nothing can touch it?