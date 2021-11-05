5800x with g.skill 3600 is unstable

Hi, I just built a new system. X570 mono with 5800x. I bought a 3600 g.skill kit 2x32. I enabled docp, but immediately got random freezes.



I temporarily turned off docp. The system seems more stable, but then I thought I’d run memtest and generated 9 errors by test 6. A second memtest ran fine though. So I’m confused.



G.skill lists the proc and board as qualified (asus however doesn’t list this kit on Qvl)



I want to run docp, but I’m unclear if 3600 is too fast for these processors? Maybe adding a bit of voltage would help too? Or maybe I bought a bad kit based on the initial memtest result.