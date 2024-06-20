5800x + 2x16GB ECC UDIMMs

ThreeDee
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Sep 5, 2001
- Messages
- 11,387
Great working TrueNAS CORE server that I'm putting up for sale
ASRock Rack X470D4U w/ backplate $175 Shipped SOLD
Ryzen 7 5800X (CPU Only) $125 Shipped
2x16GB Nemix 3200 ECC UDIMM's SOLD
2x16GB low profile Micron 2666 ECC UDIMMs $65
Shipped USD PayPal
5800X runs perfect at stock, but I run in 65wtt ECO Mode with CO -10 all cores with a Deepcool AK620 keeping it cool
Feel free to make offers on parts
Heatware under ThreeDee
