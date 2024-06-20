5800x + 2x16GB ECC UDIMMs

Great working TrueNAS CORE server that I'm putting up for sale

ASRock Rack X470D4U w/ backplate $175 Shipped SOLD
Ryzen 7 5800X (CPU Only) $125 Shipped
2x16GB Nemix 3200 ECC UDIMM's SOLD
2x16GB low profile Micron 2666 ECC UDIMMs $65

Shipped USD PayPal

5800X runs perfect at stock, but I run in 65wtt ECO Mode with CO -10 all cores with a Deepcool AK620 keeping it cool

Feel free to make offers on parts

Heatware under ThreeDee
 
Last edited:
