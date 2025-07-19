erek
“NVIDIA RTX Enterprise Production Branch Driver
Release 570 is a Production Branch release of the NVIDIA RTX Enterprise Driver. Production Branch drivers are designed and tested to provide long-term stability and availability. These drivers are ideal for enterprise customers and professional users who require application and hardware certification and regular driver updates for the latest in driver enhancements and security improvements.
In addition to professional workstation features, Production Branch drivers also contain the features and enhancements of NVIDIA Studio Drivers of the same version number.
Fixed Issues in Version R570 U7
- [OpenGL][VRED] an issue with the OpenGL makeCurrent call caused performance issues.
- [OpenGL] glMultiDrawElements does not provide valid gl_DrawID values inside some shaders causing issues with the draw command.
- [Assimilate] experienced reduced performance with the R570 driver branch.
- Ongoing bug fixes and enhancements.
Open Issues in Version R570 U7
- Certain CAD applications may display an error message or freeze after a notebook resumes from sleep mode.”