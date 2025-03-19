572.83 - WHQL

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
12,784
Fixed General Bugs
  • [GeForce RTX 5080/5090] Graphics cards may not run at full speeds on system reboot when overclocked [5088034]
  • [GeForce RTX 50 series] GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs crashes with black screen [5120886]
  • Some NVIDIA Control Panel / NVIDIA App settings changes immediately get reset or give error [5160516]
  • PC may bugcheck IRQL NOT LESS OR EQUAL 0xa during gameplay with HDR enabled [5091576]
  • [VRED 2026] Optix compile error with R570 branch drivers [5122360]
  • [Derivative TouchDesigner ] Application stability issues [4606316]”
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/drivers/results/242277/
 
I spoke too soon. Gamed for hours on this thing, running both COD BO6 and Jedi Survivor; all fine. Then was web browsing and this thing black screen'd. It's more stable but still annoying. Hopefully these get fixed ASAP, I'm starting to get super annoyed.
 
JMCB said:
I spoke too soon. Gamed for hours on this thing, running both COD BO6 and Jedi Survivor; all fine. Then was web browsing and this thing black screen'd. It's more stable but still annoying. Hopefully these get fixed ASAP, I'm starting to get super annoyed.
Click to expand...
What GPU?
 
Wade88 said:
Says 5090 in his sig.
Click to expand...
Ah I’m on mobile

1742393063122.png
 
JMCB said:
I spoke too soon. Gamed for hours on this thing, running both COD BO6 and Jedi Survivor; all fine. Then was web browsing and this thing black screen'd. It's more stable but still annoying. Hopefully these get fixed ASAP, I'm starting to get super annoyed.
Click to expand...

Just from scrolling and games are fine if the updated version 574.00 drivers don't work people are going to be disappointed. Its bad enough the GPUs cost a arm and leg.
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
I am fine with these on my 5090.
But those 4090 having crashes is no joke. I was there as well. Only thing that worked for me was to remain on pre-50 series drivers. I doubt they have fixed the issues with 40 series.
 
Ever since I got Nvidia cards I experience constant stream of driver related issues. Even issues like having to enable only specific monitors to be able to boot to Windows, system crashing on switching monitors on/off or even on changing resolution... and these things seems to change from driver to driver. On one driver I had to have IPS enabled and OLED disabled to boot to Windows but new driver fixed that but then another driver and I had to have OLED enabled and IPS disabled...

After using AMD card for 3 years I must say all the ranting about AMDs drivers was completely unsubstantiated.
No such issues with AMD drivers. Also no issues like monitor using DSC not allowing to define custom resolutions or integer scaling.

Nvidia seems 100% focused on datacenter and like if they took all the best engineers to work on datacenter stuff leaving consumer hardware and drivers to interns or something. Maybe they outsourced driver development to LLMs 🫣
 
This is the first driver where due to overclock on reboot the card was stuck at idle mode.
Even though I didn't have voltage control on in MSI AB.

I had to reinstall the driver to fix it as even a reboot did not fix the issue. This is also the exact issue that the driver said it solved. Great job nvidia! I may revert back to 572.70.
 
I am beginning to wonder if they're just using AI to code these new drivers...Sheesh.
 
KickAssCop said:
I am so weary of installing new drivers that I will let the guinea pigs test out first. My system is running fine and I don't need trouble rn.
Click to expand...

I remember when there was a thing called "beta drivers" that you could play around with if you were so inclined. Now the regular drivers ARE the beta drivers.
 
kirbyrj said:
I remember when there was a thing called "beta drivers" that you could play around with if you were so inclined. Now the regular drivers ARE the beta drivers.
Click to expand...
I'm for the 'beta' label if the dev team is uncertain of the stability. Much better to let people know what's the honest quality of every release. Such labels also help when selecting an older release for some purpose. Of course it's neat to offer only stellar drivers, but that is hardly realistic given the complexity of the development enviroment. I also would like a feature to vote on drivers by those who try them, perhaps through the software suite, so one could easily pick the most stable driver by looking at a rating.
 
I don't know what's in this series that is causing this many issues. Drivers were fine until pre-50 series and have been for years.
Here even basic stuff is borked like wake up from sleep or overclocks sticking. It's the same process node as well so I don't get it.
 
They're probably just thinking "What are you gonna do, switch to AMD to get better drivers?" They aren't what they once were, but it's not like that's their strongpoint, either.
Until somebody pushes Nvidia, they can just do whatever the fuck they want to do.
 
Domingo said:
They're probably just thinking "What are you gonna do, switch to AMD to get better drivers?" They aren't what they once were, but it's not like that's their strongpoint, either.
Until somebody pushes Nvidia, they can just do whatever the fuck they want to do.
Click to expand...
I mean, that's what a lot of people are doing since 9070 cards are (were?) cheaper and more available. Actually, the Radeon Catalyst software is quite good and full-featured.
 
People are having more luck installing the Studio Driver rather then the Game Ready Drivers something I found on Reddit.
 
Nvidia App seems to a problem so keeping that uninstalled until the next set of Drivers. All the problems started happening once the Nvidia App went live about the same time the 5000 series came out.
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
Just installed this driver yesterday. First time ever I have not had to sort out the surround settings for spanning 3 screens. No issues so far.. GTA5 Enhanced only game I've played.
 
Evil Scooter said:
Just installed this driver yesterday. First time ever I have not had to sort out the surround settings for spanning 3 screens. No issues so far.. GTA5 Enhanced only game I've played.
Click to expand...
Gta5, what a waste of power
 
erek said:
Gta5, what a waste of power
Click to expand...
Eh.. the Enhanced "update" was free.. wanted to have a look at it. Just recently finished RDR2 and STALKER 2.. looking for ne game. Might circle back to Witchfire as it's been updated.
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
I have just received an RTX 5070 (Asus TUF) and I'm on this driver and on the latest version of Windows 11 without optional updates. I have not yet tried the most recent optional update (KB5053656), but I'd like to still to ask/inform:

- With a brief testing, without gaming yet, the first issue I faced was VLC (3.0.21) not being able to play a HDR video, without HDR enabled in Windows nor in the Nvidia App. The playback was a mess.
- One thing I wish to use is the RTX video scaler. Playing Youtube videos both on Edge and Firefox do not enable the sign in the Nvidia App of this feature being active. Also an SDR video played via VLC does not turn it active. I read some posts on the net, from half-year to year old, that some update, either of Firefox or Nvidia driver, borked the feature. Is this true and is it possible to make this feature work currently to enhance online playback? I already followed these instructions without luck.
- Asus Armoury Crate doesn't offer any VBIOS updates nor their support page has anything. I presume nothing was released for the Asus models regarding black screen issues (which I have not yet faced).
 
I was running 572.83 for a while with no issues (the earlier 572s weren't so good, pc rebooting when launching Cyberpunk for example). PC updated a day or two back with 2025-03 Cumulative Update Preview for Windows 11 Version 24H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5053656), and the reboots started again. Uninstalled the update, reboot, reinstalled update, then did a clean install of the 572.83s and it's now working again no problem. Thinking back, the same thing happened with a previous Windows update, so something in the update is borking something in the driver.
 
KickAssCop said:
I am so weary of installing new drivers that I will let the guinea pigs test out first. My system is running fine and I don't need trouble rn.
Click to expand...
you see, the reason why a lot of their cards are not supported in Windows server is because they are forced to make stable drivers on that platform compared to the guinea pig consumer operating systems that don't care if you run unstable drivers. Its the primary reason why maybe 1/3 of their cards work in windows server. The other qualification, the hardware has to run stable which sometimes I do question their build quality.
 
GamerNerves said:
I have just received an RTX 5070 (Asus TUF) and I'm on this driver and on the latest version of Windows 11 without optional updates. I have not yet tried the most recent optional update (KB5053656), but I'd like to still to ask/inform:

- With a brief testing, without gaming yet, the first issue I faced was VLC (3.0.21) not being able to play a HDR video, without HDR enabled in Windows nor in the Nvidia App. The playback was a mess.
- One thing I wish to use is the RTX video scaler. Playing Youtube videos both on Edge and Firefox do not enable the sign in the Nvidia App of this feature being active. Also an SDR video played via VLC does not turn it active. I read some posts on the net, from half-year to year old, that some update, either of Firefox or Nvidia driver, borked the feature. Is this true and is it possible to make this feature work currently to enhance online playback? I already followed these instructions without luck.
- Asus Armoury Crate doesn't offer any VBIOS updates nor their support page has anything. I presume nothing was released for the Asus models regarding black screen issues (which I have not yet faced).
Click to expand...
Today I faced playback issues on Firefox with a video hanging while audio continuing, which was bothersome, so I gave the optional update a try and it is seemingly an improvement. I still have some tad strange behavior with Windows 11 file explorer when opening context menus by right clicking, like a corner missing or a little too slow loading, but now the RTX video scaler works (on Firefox) and yet I have not faced playback issues on Youtube. I'm wary of any betas and optional updates, but if you are having issues, you might want to download this one. On both the Geforce and iGPU (RX 7600X) I had also an issue of another instance of an application jumping back on top when trying to move to another window via hovering over the application on the taskbar and selecting a window, which I hope is fixed in this - this I tell just because I suspect the last stable channel update being rather borked, but it could be the application too (happens with Firefox at least).

EDIT. The window thingy still remains. (+ clarification)
 
Last edited:
GamerNerves said:
I have just received an RTX 5070 (Asus TUF) and I'm on this driver and on the latest version of Windows 11 without optional updates. I have not yet tried the most recent optional update (KB5053656), but I'd like to still to ask/inform:

- With a brief testing, without gaming yet, the first issue I faced was VLC (3.0.21) not being able to play a HDR video, without HDR enabled in Windows nor in the Nvidia App. The playback was a mess.
- One thing I wish to use is the RTX video scaler. Playing Youtube videos both on Edge and Firefox do not enable the sign in the Nvidia App of this feature being active. Also an SDR video played via VLC does not turn it active. I read some posts on the net, from half-year to year old, that some update, either of Firefox or Nvidia driver, borked the feature. Is this true and is it possible to make this feature work currently to enhance online playback? I already followed these instructions without luck.
- Asus Armoury Crate doesn't offer any VBIOS updates nor their support page has anything. I presume nothing was released for the Asus models regarding black screen issues (which I have not yet faced).
Click to expand...
have you tried manually to turn it on in Firefox?
about:setings: media.gpu-process-decoder -> true
 
cyberblogger As I wrote, the optional update to Windows fixed it for me. In Firefox, the related settings to the use of RTX video should be enabled by default, but one should check to be sure if there are issues.
 
Last edited:
Screenshot 2025-03-31 035058.png



I just updated my Chipset Intel IO Driver going to get some new cables today mine are at least 3-4 years old I don't know what Displayport version they are. I had a extra CLUB 3D cable in my backup cable box says it's 1.4 so I guess they are dated. The problem I have one of my Monitors is using a DVI adapter no way around that I might have to ditch it and use my OLED monitor as my main monitor. I don't know about using the Nvidia app just to switch scaling I'll just keep it uninstalled.
 
Last edited:
Comixbooks said:
Drivers so bad they can't develop games or play them.
Click to expand...
That is what they get for mass producing a bunch of cards, then later write the drivers. But I still think the Windows Devs haven't patched their os as well as we did in Linux for these horribly designed AMD and Intel cpu chips. So it could be a little bit of both.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top