572.83 - WHQL

Ever since I got Nvidia cards I experience constant stream of driver related issues. Even issues like having to enable only specific monitors to be able to boot to Windows, system crashing on switching monitors on/off or even on changing resolution... and these things seems to change from driver to driver. On one driver I had to have IPS enabled and OLED disabled to boot to Windows but new driver fixed that but then another driver and I had to have OLED enabled and IPS disabled...After using AMD card for 3 years I must say all the ranting about AMDs drivers was completely unsubstantiated.No such issues with AMD drivers. Also no issues like monitor using DSC not allowing to define custom resolutions or integer scaling.Nvidia seems 100% focused on datacenter and like if they took all the best engineers to work on datacenter stuff leaving consumer hardware and drivers to interns or something. Maybe they outsourced driver development to LLMs