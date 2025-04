572.83 - WHQL

I have just received an RTX 5070 (Asus TUF) and I'm on this driver and on the latest version of Windows 11 without optional updates. I have not yet tried the most recent optional update (KB5053656), but I'd like to still to ask/inform:- With a brief testing, without gaming yet, the first issue I faced was VLC (3.0.21) not being able to play a HDR video, without HDR enabled in Windows nor in the Nvidia App. The playback was a mess.- One thing I wish to use is the RTX video scaler. Playing Youtube videos both on Edge and Firefox do not enable the sign in the Nvidia App of this feature being active. Also an SDR video played via VLC does not turn it active. I read some posts on the net, from half-year to year old, that some update, either of Firefox or Nvidia driver, borked the feature. Is this true and is it possible to make this feature work currently to enhance online playback? I already followed these instructions without luck.- Asus Armoury Crate doesn't offer any VBIOS updates nor their support page has anything. I presume nothing was released for the Asus models regarding black screen issues (which I have not yet faced).