572.83 - WHQL

“Fixed General Bugs
- [GeForce RTX 5080/5090] Graphics cards may not run at full speeds on system reboot when overclocked [5088034]
- [GeForce RTX 50 series] GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs crashes with black screen [5120886]
- Some NVIDIA Control Panel / NVIDIA App settings changes immediately get reset or give error [5160516]
- PC may bugcheck IRQL NOT LESS OR EQUAL 0xa during gameplay with HDR enabled [5091576]
- [VRED 2026] Optix compile error with R570 branch drivers [5122360]
- [Derivative TouchDesigner ] Application stability issues [4606316]”