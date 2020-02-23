5700XT Video card

DogsofJune
My linux box beckons that upgrades are demanded. So.... What was Intel shall now be AMD in the 2700x flavor. Should be a decent upgrade. Not to mention, as much as I like the itx, I would like a motherboard with more storage options
The mobo is the Gigabyte listed in sig and particulars can be found here.
The CPU should go with it as I have nothing else to use it in. Never OC'd it so I don't know what it's capable of. It's been a steady performer for Linux gaming and plex whoring.
Would prefer to sell as a combo. Paypal is preferred and Heat under same alias.
Thinking around $180, (shipped from 66285) for the both, but will negotiate.
It is currently in use, and will stay that way until I have a serious buyer.
As such, I have the motherboard and cpu, plus the backplate and antenna's for the wifi. I will look for the original box and documentation. I don't think I have the original box though.
Any accessories that may be needed can possibly be thrown in as well.
4770K and Gigabyte board sold
Also, I think I am going to throw this up as well. An Asus ROG Strix 5700XT
I'd take $380 or possible trade. Perhaps for a Nvidia equivalent.
"Product is under Warranty until Fri Dec 02 00:00:00 PST 2022"
The 5700XT does come with the original box and junk
Pic added. It was one that compared the RX480 to the 5700XT
Last edited: