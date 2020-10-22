5700XT -Either amazing deal or a scam

Saw this pull up on Ebay. 5700 XT for under 100$
https://www.ebay.com/itm/111302636595?ul_noapp=true

Description:

Good: An item in used but good condition. May have minor damage to jewel case including scuffs or cracks, or to the item cover including scuffs, scratches, or cracks. The cover art and liner notes are included for a CD. VHS or DVD box is included. Video game instructions are included. No skipping on CD/DVD. No fuzzy/snowy frames on VHS tape. See the seller’s listing for full details and description of any imperfections.

Item Listing: Genre: Comedy :LOL:
 
All four of them were "sold" since it's now listed as out of stock.

But, if you're interested the seller does have a used Life of Brian DVD for $9.99.
 
I was too intrigued, I went ahead and pulled the trigger. I will update the group on whether the joke is on me :LOL:
 
what a bizarre listing... you're definitely not getting a 5700XT but I'm v. curious what it is you will get lol
 
