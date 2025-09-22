5700x3d - faster RAM or more RAM?

About a year ago I jumped on a deal for a 5700x3d and 32gb of cl16 3200ram.
I currently have a 5800x and 16gb of cl14 3200 ram.
I bought the cl14 RAM back when tighter timings were very important to Gen 1 ryzen performance.
Now I'm not so sure it matters quite as much, especially with the 3dvcache.
Thoughts? Probably gonna install this today. Bought a new cooler.
Just checked, i actually have a 5800x. Is the 5700x3d even going to be faster than the 5800x?
Last edited: