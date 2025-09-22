  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
5700x3d - faster RAM or more RAM?

T

travm

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 26, 2016
Messages
2,256
About a year ago I jumped on a deal for a 5700x3d and 32gb of cl16 3200ram.
I currently have a 5800x and 16gb of cl14 3200 ram.
I bought the cl14 RAM back when tighter timings were very important to Gen 1 ryzen performance.
Now I'm not so sure it matters quite as much, especially with the 3dvcache.
Thoughts? Probably gonna install this today. Bought a new cooler.

Just checked, i actually have a 5800x. Is the 5700x3d even going to be faster than the 5800x?
 
Last edited:
