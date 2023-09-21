5700x vs upgrade 7700x vs 7900x

I told myself I wasn't going to upgrade this cycle..... the 5700x seems plenty enough for games. But with the Starfield bundle, plus local Microcenter bundles.... is it worth it? GPU is 1080ti.



MC has the 7700x + 32gb + mobo option for $399. They also have the 7900x + 64gb + mobo for $599. I have read some unhappy stuff about the g skill ram they are bundling, but it has to work at advertised 6000 speeds right?



I'm still happy with 1080ti, I can do Diablo 4 @ 4k/60 high.... I know Starfield has a AMD slant right now but I would think drivers could catch up eventually. I don't really want to do another $4-500 on a GPU upgrade to 6800 or better.... Nvidia is too high nowadays, I'm not selling my 1080ti just to sidegrade to a 4060ti for $500.



But $399, and I could probably sell my 5700x/32gb/mobo for $200ish, plus Starfield.... maybe?



Also the 7700x is just "regular" Starfield instead of "Premium" for the 7900x.... other than skins I could give a crap about, premium does include the first DLC whenever that lands....



Decisions, decisions...