5700X Fails To Reach 3800mhz Ram Speed

Specs: 5700X, X470 CH7, 4 x 8GB Flare X (Samsung B Die)



After a good bit of testing I am unable to get ram speeds up to 3800. Even 3733 is a struggle.

3400 CL14 at 1.4 VDIMM with all voltages pretty low is easy but at 3600 CL15 it spits out WHEA errors at a good rate.

Ive tried VDIMM up to 1.5V, SOC voltage up to 1.2V, VDDG CCD/IOD to 1.075, and cLDO VDDP up to 1.050.



As a test I set primaries to 22 with everything on auto and I can get a boot and post at 3733 with 1.2V SOC but no boot at 3800 regardless of what I do.



Anyone got a similar combination able to point me in the right direction or am I missing something?