5700G vs i7-11700. Intel needs about double the wattage to achieve similar results. transistor shrinkage can't come soon enough.

11700 reviews seem rare.Didn't test much, but i have 2 prebuilt towers with a 5700g and 11700, otherwise identical.At idle, they use about the same amount of power.I don't have a killawatt, but my clamp meter read about the same 0.26-0.28 amps at idle.but under load running cinebench23, intel runs hot and achieves 12881 with 115 watt power limit and all cores pegged at 4ghz.the 5700G achieves ~13300 points, and stock all-core turbo is pegged at 4ghz.so, both systems are similar more or less. OEMs use shitty hardware that cripples cpu performance.under the same CB23 workload, my meter reads 0.9amp for 5700g, 1.8amp for 11700 (115w PL)Double the power for similar performance.Under stock turbo with 65w PL respected, intel runs at 3.3ghz with 1.02amp draw. So almost similar power to AMD, but with a ~20% performance deficit.The intel system was $50 more expensive. For the htpc and non-power user, the Intel is just fine, and a bit more future proof. Or if you just don't give a shit about power usage.Intel has better video decoding support, with 8k60 AV1 support, 8k60 VP9 support, if these formats ever become mainstream.Vega 8 does not have Av1 support, and can't do 8k60 vp9 (it tries, but pegs at 100% gpu 3D and decode usage for some reason, compared to intel just 42/77%)Maybe alder lake can cut it down to using 50% more power instead of 100% more power under load.it's a tough choice. Both cpus have big flaws.