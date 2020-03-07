5700 xt vs. rtx 2070 super for a new build

Hi Guys I am speccing out a gaming system for my buddy and was wondering what your thoughts are. The CPU will be a Ryzen 5 3600 with 16 gigs of 3200mhz ram.



Here in Canada the 2070 super is about $679 and there is an evga 5700 xt THICC for $519. I know there were some driver issues around christmas but, from what I have read they are all worked out.



The performance seems to be coin flip between them. That price difference will cover most of the cost of the 144hz monitor he wants to buy.



Am I crazy to recommend the 5700 xt?



TIA