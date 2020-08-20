5700 XT compatibility with old games like need for speed hot pursuit 2 (2002)

I can play NFS HP 2002 with a RX 580 but with 5700 XT when i launch the game it crashes and gives me this error.



Has anyone with a 5700 XT tried playing NFS HP 2002 or any other older games to test compatibility?



---------------------------

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit 2 (exception error)

---------------------------

(Hit Cntrl-C to copy this info to the clipboard)



The thread attempted to read from or write to a virtual address for which it does not have the appropriate access.



Version: 242

EIP = 0x6359957B

ESP = 0x0018F178 EBP = 0x0018F1A4

EAX = 0x00A2D748

EBX = 0x00000001

ECX = 0x000042F8

EDX = 0x0D866C80

ESI = 0x0D86A8EC EDI = 0x000042F4

---------------------------

OK

---------------------------