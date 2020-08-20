5700 XT compatibility issues with old games like need for speed hot pursuit 2 (2002)

When i launch need for speed hot pursuit 2 (2002) the game crashes and gives me this error below. I can play NFS HP 2002 with a RX 580, it has screen tearing, forcing vsync in driver menu doesn't work, and enhanced sync has stuttering, but at least the game is playable.



Has anyone with a 5700 XT tried playing NFS HP 2002 or any other older games to test compatibility?



pc specs

cpu: ryzen 2600x, stock speeds

gpu: sapphire pulse 5700 xt 8gb, driver 20.4.2, stock speeds

motherboard: asrock gaming k4 b450

memory: corsair 16gb 3200mhz ddr4, xmp 2.0 profile

psu: evga 750w

storage: wd blue 4tb hdd

os: windows 7 sp1 x64



---------------------------

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit 2 (exception error)

---------------------------

(Hit Cntrl-C to copy this info to the clipboard)



The thread attempted to read from or write to a virtual address for which it does not have the appropriate access.



Version: 242

EIP = 0x6359957B

ESP = 0x0018F178 EBP = 0x0018F1A4

EAX = 0x00A2D748

EBX = 0x00000001

ECX = 0x000042F8

EDX = 0x0D866C80

ESI = 0x0D86A8EC EDI = 0x000042F4

---------------------------

OK

---------------------------