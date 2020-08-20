5700 XT compatibility issues with old games like need for speed hot pursuit 2 (2002)

When i launch need for speed hot pursuit 2 (2002) the game crashes and gives me this error below. I can play NFS HP 2002 with a RX 580, it has screen tearing, forcing vsync in driver menu doesn't work, and enhanced sync has stuttering, but at least the game is playable.
Has anyone with a 5700 XT tried playing NFS HP 2002 or any other older games to test compatibility?
pc specs
cpu: ryzen 2600x, stock speeds
gpu: sapphire pulse 5700 xt 8gb, driver 20.4.2, stock speeds
motherboard: asrock gaming k4 b450
memory: corsair 16gb 3200mhz ddr4, xmp 2.0 profile
psu: evga 750w
storage: wd blue 4tb hdd
os: windows 7 sp1 x64
---------------------------
Need For Speed Hot Pursuit 2 (exception error)
---------------------------
(Hit Cntrl-C to copy this info to the clipboard)
The thread attempted to read from or write to a virtual address for which it does not have the appropriate access.
Version: 242
EIP = 0x6359957B
ESP = 0x0018F178 EBP = 0x0018F1A4
EAX = 0x00A2D748
EBX = 0x00000001
ECX = 0x000042F8
EDX = 0x0D866C80
ESI = 0x0D86A8EC EDI = 0x000042F4
---------------------------
OK
---------------------------
