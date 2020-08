5700 XT compatibility issues with old games like need for speed hot pursuit 2 (2002)

dsx2020u said: Just the card. I swap in the rx 580 and the game runs, i swap back the 5700 xt and the game crashes when i launch it.



Also when i play resident evil 6 and resident evil revelations 2 i can't edit the brightness in-game, when i move the sliders the brightness stays the same, it should get darker or brighter. This problem only happens when i use the 5700 xt, the rx 580 doesn't have this brightness bug.



pc specs

cpu: ryzen 2600x, stock speeds

gpu: sapphire pulse 5700 xt 8gb, driver 20.4.2, stock speeds

motherboard: asrock gaming k4 b450

memory: corsair 16gb 3200mhz ddr4, xmp 2.0 profile

psu: evga 750w

storage: wd blue 4tb hdd

os: windows 7 sp1 x64 Click to expand...

There's really only 2 things to suggest:1) With the 5700XT, reboot into Windows Safe Mode and run DDU (Display Driver Uninstaller) and then let THAT reboot you back into normal mode. Then reinstall the current Windows driver set (20.8.2 as of now) and see if the problem persists2) If the problem persists, submit a bug report to AMD. They are very much monitoring bug reports for the 5000 series cards right now due to the earlier media blow up regarding buggy drivers.Something else that might help (but probably won't) - bite the bullet and upgrade to Windows 10. Shouldn't cost you a dime, just some time.