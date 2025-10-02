$568 million of GPUs allegedly misused for crypto mining caught in tax evasion and money laundering probe

erek
"The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) carried out coordinated enforcement actions in both Frankfurt and Boden. Four individuals were detained in connection with suspected VAT-related offenses totaling over €100 million. Additionally, a senior employee from Northern Data’s Swedish operations was questioned as part of the probe. Prosecutors confirmed that the case focuses on three company subsidiaries active between 2021 and 2024.
The charges being explored include tax evasion and money laundering. Investigators are reviewing the corporate and financial practices of Northern Data's Swedish units, assessing whether the company deliberately structured its operations to secure improper tax advantages. A spokesperson for the company declined to address the money laundering aspect when contacted for comment. Northern Data insists that its infrastructure is fully devoted to cloud computing, which implies usage by AI companies.
H100's strengths — tensor cores, FP8/BF16, massive HBM3 bandwidth — do not help most proof-of-work (PoW) algorithms, which are integer/bitwise heavy and do not use tensor cores. Ethereum, where memory bandwidth mattered, hasn't required powerful chips for mining since 2022. For Bitcoin, only SHA‑256 ASICs are viable these days, so GPUs are non‑starters for mining. While there are still GPU-minable coins, higher-end consumer graphics cards like Nvidia's GeForce RTX 50-series make much more sense than the H100, both because of upfront costs and because of the far better hash per Watt."
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...y-northern-data-may-not-have-been-used-for-ai
H100 and cryptocurrency?The strangest aspect of the story is that it appears Northern Data is being accused of using dedicated AI GPUs for crypto mining, which would be a poor investment, to say the least. An H100 costs orders of magnitude more than gaming GPUs (and far more than ASICs), so its hashes per dollar are terrible even with cheap power.
