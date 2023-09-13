5600x vs 5900x vs 5600x3D in a 5L ITX case

I am down sizing from my build in my signature to a case haft the size. I don't game nearly as much and I have always been curious about super small ITX builds. Looking for a workstation thats small, portable(Maybe a LAN party here or their) After my failed attempt to pass my RTX a2000 SFF gpu to a windows VM(Asrock Server mobo) would crash the VM I knew I had to build something with it. So here we are.



Cooling will be in a K39 v3 which is well ventilated. Max cooler height is 54mm and I have the Themeralright AXP90-x47 full copper with a Noctua 90x14mm Chromamax Fan. I will also be using the foam ducts from Noctua to close the gap from the side of the case to the heatsink. Power supply is gold FSP 300watt Flex-ATX and GPU is 70 watts max(no 6 pin connector) The case splits the the GPU from the CPU and the RTX a2000 is a blower style thus will expel hot-air straight out the case.



I am leaning towards the 5900x used here for 200$. I will be using PBO and CO and trying to max single core boost and light threads and sacrifice all core work load speeds. Motherboard is B550 Gaming Strix with active power delivery cooling. Plan to run Power Target in PBO around 85 watts which I think will do exactly what I need given the 5900X is only a 105watt part. I just don't think this setup would cope well with the heat the 5600x3d puts out plus with double the cores and threads on the 5900, the extra cache will not make up the difference. Looking for thoughts. I plan to sell my 5600g(plus you loose PCI-E gen 4 due to onboard APU parts) to offset costs and please don't tell me to build with 7000 chips. Don't want to get a new mobo or ram. This is more of a budget build and using parts from my old computer.