5600X vs 5900X VR in Elite Dangerous

Finally got my 5900X from AMD.com and installed it a few weekends ago. I've had some time in VR in Elite Dangerous and wanted to update folks on a few questions that have been going around. In truth I wanted the 5900 just for this setup (I've got a full controller setup so I've already invested a lot of money in my immersion).



My rig is a MSI X570 Tomahawk, 32 GB of 3200 G. SKILL TridentZ RAM, XFX Merc 6800 XT, Samsung 980 M.2, and at first a 5600X, now a 5900X. Coming from an MSI Intel Mobo running a 5920 6 Core, RTX 2080, 32 GB of 2400 Corsair, Samsung 960 M.2.



I play a lot of different games on a 32" Samsung G5 1440p 144Mhz and Samsung Odyssey+ VR.



I played all of CP'77 on the 5600 version with no issues. However, Elite gave me lots of problems in VR. I'd get CPU bound with High/Medium settings and 150%. Avg 60-70 FPS. Reprojection and Framedrops would be unpleasant, but not unplayable. I'd get the old CPU couldn't keep up so the GPU would lag out...this was the problem on my Intel setup but even worse graphics.



The 5900 has made a world of difference. High/Ultra with 200% and I'm averaging 89-90 FPS with almost no Repro or Framedrops. Honestly I've not even taken the time to tweak the settings yet, but it looks and runs amazingly well. The CPU never hits a wall. I plan on spending some time to get all the settings just right, but it looks like there is a lot of headroom for some serious clarity.



So yes, for normal gaming a 5600 is fine. However in VR gaming a 5900 is the way to go.